This research will help you:

Understand what trends are surfacing in the hospitality in-room tablet industry.

Evaluate in-room tablet vendors and products and their alignment to your enterprise needs.

Determine which products are most appropriate for particular features, use cases, and scenarios.

Nine competitors in the in-room tablet market were evaluated, including the following notable performers:

Champions:

Crave Interactive, a significant market player that provides all functional components of an in-room tablet solution while delivering an intuitive and easily customizable solution.

Intelity is the only vendor to deliver on every advanced feature evaluated and offers an extensive catalog of available integrations with major hotel systems such as PMS, POS, and in-room controls.

Exceptional Innovation offers hotels looking to optimize their in-room experience integrated IQ in-room, IQ mobile, and IQ entertainment solutions that transform the guest's in-room experience.

Trend Setter Award:

Crave Interactive's proprietary and innovative hardware (Crave 8 T-Mini Tablet) and software are unique to the market and are designed specifically for the guest's in-room experience.

Insights:

1. Realize Significant Return on Investment:

The guest experience continues to be the differentiating factor among all hotel brands. When integrated with the property management system (PMS) and other hospitality tools, in-room tablets can collect and utilize guest information and behaviors to create personal experiences as well as targeted marketing promotions for hotel services and amenities. Additionally, by displacing traditional printed marketing collateral and optimizing energy management via in-room control integrations most hotels are seeing significant ROIs quickly after deployment.

2. Long-Term, Holistic Strategies:

The convergence of in-room technology, digital signage, kiosks, mobile, IPTV, in-room environmental controls, and back-end content management systems is inevitable. Build an omnichannel strategy that integrates all of these systems to avoid duplication, improve data collection, and create seamless and guest-centric experiences for your patrons.

3. Commitment to Resourcing Support:

Hoteliers need to be aware of the commitment to an in-room tablet solution they require a team, whether provided by the vendor or the hotelier, to manage the actual hardware and provide technology support.

Companies Mentioned

AppHotel

Crave

Exceptional Innovation

Fingi

Intelity

MCOMS Media Communications

Percipia

Stay Planner

iRiS Software Systems

