BizVibe announced today their list of the top 10 leading drone manufacturers in India.

In a recent article titled, The Top 10 Drone Manufacturers in India to Watch in 2018BizVibe compiles a list of the most innovative drone manufacturers in India. Here are a few that made the list:

10. Skylark Drones - This company offers a Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS) model. Their solutions include mining projects, utilities and vertical infrastructures, which then collects the data found and processes and delivers it in a simplified and personalized way to the client.

9. Indrones - Indrones also offers a DaaS service model and also manufacturers drones for public use. The company was founded in 2013 and has made it their mission to revolutionize data collection through the power of autonomous aerial platforms.

8. 1 Martian Way - 1MW is one of the more successful drone manufacturers in India offering custom-made drones for sale. They also provide services like aerial photography, drone rentals, advertising with drones/aerial banners, robotics education for colleges and universities, robotic apps for industrial solutions and experiential branding and gaming products.

7. Aurora Integrated Systems This company is supported by one of India's largest and most respected business conglomerates, Tata Group. AIS's product line includes short-range Small Unmanned Air Vehicles (SUAV) to long-range tactical systems, rapidly deployable aerostat systems and technologies in inertial navigation.

6. Johnette Technologies - Johnette is another highly successful drone manufacturer in India. Founded in 2010, the company has since then been a pioneer in developing high-quality unmanned system technologies. Their aerospace systems are often sold for paramilitary, commercial, aerospace and defense sector purposes.

Read the entire list, The Top 10 Drone Manufacturers in India to Watch in 2018, on BizVibe

