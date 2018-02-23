Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive HD maps market to grow at a CAGR of close to 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005816/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive HD maps market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global automotive HD maps market into the following end-users (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the maturing autonomous vehicles concept as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automotive HD maps market:

Maturing autonomous vehicles concept

Many companies are working on expanding the autonomous driving concept. Such campaigns and promotions have enabled the market acceptance of semi-autonomous features in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Self-driving cars may be implemented towards the end of the forecast period. In the next ten years, a sizeable number of self-driving vehicles is expected to be on the road. These automotive features are already in advanced levels of becoming a reality. The growth rate in development and testing of a wide gamut of features in ADAS and telematics/connected vehicle applications and services will only rise.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics, "Consumer needs and OEM offerings have widened to include safety, performance, stability, and comfort. These parameters are being continuously refined and improved. This evolution has expanded the utility of conventional mechanical components to solve emerging automotive challenges. Such changes have boosted the growth rate of the automotive electronics market which has far surpassed the growth of the automotive industry. Moreover, there is only one way to showcase product differentiation, which is special features. Similarly, more than 90% of enhanced features in an automobile are possible only through the addition of electronic content. Therefore, there is a rise in electronic content per vehicle and electrification of automobile."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global automotive HD maps market segmentation

Of the two major end-users, the passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 97% of the market. However, the market share for this end-user is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is commercial vehicles.

The Americas was the leading region for the global automotive HD maps market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 44%. North America, especially the US, is the major contributor to the market in the Americas. It is expected to further push North America to cover more market during the forecast period.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005816/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com