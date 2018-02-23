The global bottle display packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global bottle display packaging market by end-user, including alcoholic beverages sector, non-alcoholic beverages sector, personal care sector, and household care sector. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growth of beverages industry

The beverages industry has been constantly evolving in the market with the introduction of new varieties of beverages and drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The global beverages industry is expected to reach around USD 2 trillion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2%-4% during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for packagingresearch, "Major factors that are driving the growth of the market for beverages are improved economic conditions and rising disposable income. Geographical regions such as the APAC is expected to witness exponential growth, owing to the region's enhancing economic conditions. This will lead to a significant demand for advanced marketing strategies to showcase products in a market wherein producers have a vast opportunity."

Market trend: increasing adoption of shelf-ready packaging

Constant measures have been taken by retail stores and outlets to retain their current customers to increase their prospective buyer base. Various strategies are trailed to know customer responses to products that are displayed in the retail outlets. One such strategic procedure is the shelf-ready packaging, which is used as a marketing tool to promote products.

Packaging companies develop the shelf-ready packaging for product manufacturers, which enables them to market their products through increased visibility and differentiation of products from competitors. The shelf-ready packaging also helps products to get noticed instantly. Brands also benefit from such packaging as it helps them to succeed through better in-store positioning of products and optimization of product visibility. The adoption of shelf-ready packaging has resulted in an increased sale of products.

Market challenge: rise in raw material prices

Raw materials such as wood, paper, and metal can be used for the display packaging of products. Metal and wood display units are used in stores if products need to be retained in their original state for a long period. Various products are display packaged during seasonal sales or promotional period sales, which happens for a short period.

Manufacturers prefer corrugated cardboards in lieu of metal-based display units, due to their low cost. Moreover, corrugated cardboard sheets are one of the widely used raw materials for developing display packaging for products. However, there is an increasing concern regarding the rise in prices of kraft paper, which is one of the major constituents of corrugated cardboard sheets.

