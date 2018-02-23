Technavio's latest market research report on the global virtual reality market in the education sector provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005844/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global virtual reality market in education sector from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global virtual reality market in the education sector will grow at a CAGR of over 59% during the forecast period. The increasing need for experiential learning is a major factor driving the market's growth.

With VR, a student can enter a simulated virtual environment, thereby limiting the extent of contact to the physical environment. This technology of VR has proved to be successful in schools, colleges, and museums. The VR technology provides a good medium for experiential learning and enables a student to easily interact with the objects created in the simulated environment and work in collaboration with each other in complex scenarios.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing number of social VR spaces as one of the key emerging trends driving the global virtual reality market in the education sector:

Increasing number of social VR spaces

In a virtual environment, the users are secluded from the physical world, and they are subjected to a virtual environment. It is expected to bring down the quality of learning as collaborative learning plays an effective role in effective and efficient learning. VR manufacturers are providing platforms that enable collaborative learning in the VR environment to overcome this challenge. This led to the growth of social VR spaces, wherein the students can communicate and connect with other students. VR vendors are increasingly opting for VR spaces considering the criticality of the isolation faced by an individual in a VR and the possibility of developing motion sickness.

"Major players in the market are emphasizing on the incorporation of virtual spaces. Companies are also providing various avatars which supports multiplayer sessions that allow the students to socialize and interact with other users. Such advancements also provide a front row feature wherein the students can be a part of an event or audience and other small groups. Such technological features and advancements are expected to drive the market in the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global virtual reality market in the education sector segmentation

This market research report segments the global virtual reality market in the education sector into the following products (VR hardware and VR content), end-users (higher education and K-12), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The VR hardware segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 59% of the market. However, the market share for this product is expected to decrease nearly 3% by 2022. The fastest growing product is VR content, which is expected to increase nearly 3% by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global virtual reality market in the education sector in 2017, accounting for a market share of 43%. By 2022, the market share for the Americas is expected to decrease by 4%. However, EMEA and APAC are expected to witness growth by 2% and 1% respectively.

Big savings with Technavio this February!

Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month.

OR

Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005844/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com