Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE: VGW) (the "Company" or "Valens"), a multi-licenced, vertically integrated provider of cannabis products, announces a change in the composition of its board of directors and management team. Tim Tombe, John Binder and Rob van Santen have resigned as directors of the Company, Mr. van Santen has also resigned as an officer.

Management and the board of directors would like to thank Messrs. Tombe, Binder and van Santen for their contributions to the Company.

The company is pleased to announce that John Cullen will be joining the board of directors of Valens.

Mr. Cullen has 30 years experience in public company financing, corporate / capital structuring and management. Following 15 years in the Canadian investment brokerage industry, including 10 years with Nesbitt Burns, Mr. Cullen has founded a number of public companies in the international resource sector.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has granted 2,500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $2.50 per share and expiring on February 23, 2023, to a consultant of the Corporation. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant. The grant of options is subject to ratification at the next annual shareholder meeting.

About Valens GroWorks Corp.

Valens GroWorks Corp. is a multi-licenced, vertically integrated provider of Canadian cannabis products with two wholly-owned subsidiaries located in Kelowna, BC. Subsidiary Valens Agritech has initiated cannabis production, processing and sales under a Health Canada Dealers Licence, which includes a supply agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation under their extensive CraftGrow distribution network. Subsidiary Supra THC Services is a Health Canada licenced cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant Based Medicine Analytics. For more information, please visit http://valensgroworks.com, http://www.valensagritech.com and http://www.suprathc.ca.

