TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/18 -- Hilltop Cybersecurity Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Big Wind Capital Inc. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary headquarterd in the Commonwealth of Virginia, the issuer is an enterprise software and services company that specializes in creating solutions to provide key organizational stakeholders with accurate and timely business intelligence to increase security posture and reduce risk.

Hilltop Cybersecurity Inc., l'emetteur resultant d'un changement fondamental de Big Wind Capital Inc. a ete approuve pour inscription.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com a la date de negociation.

Par l'intermediaire de son siege social detenu a 100% dans le Commonwealth de Virginie, l'emetteur est une societe de logiciels et de services specialisee dans la creation de solutions pour fournir aux parties prenantes cles de l'organisation des renseignements commerciaux precis et opportuns. augmenter la posture de securite et reduire les risques.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: Hilltop Cybersecurity Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CYBX ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities issued and 54 915 915 outstanding/ Titres emis et en circulation: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Securities reserved for 11 942 855 issuance/ Titres reserves pour emission: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Technology/Technologie ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 43274H 10 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA 43274H 10 1 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency/Monnaie de CDN$/$CDN negociation: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 26 fevrier/February 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Year end /Cloture de June 30/Le 30 juin l'exercice financier: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

