

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported Saturday that its net earnings attributable to shareholders for the fourth-quarter surged to $32.55 billion from $6.29 billion last year. Net earnings per Class A equivalent share attributable to shareholders jumped to $19,790 from $3,823 last year. The company posted a $29.11 billion gain in the latest-quarter related to changes in U.S. tax law.



But, operating earnings for the quarter declined to $3.338 billion from $4.382 billion in the previous year.



Berkshire's gain in net worth during 2017 was $65.3 billion which increased per-share book value by 23% since yearend 2016 to $211,750 per Class A equivalent share ($141.17 per Class B equivalent share). Insurance float at December 31, 2017 was approximately $114 billion.



