Nokia and China Mobile to jointly explore use of 5G to drive new business opportunities for vertical industries

Companies to collaborate with focus on delivery of services for verticals leveraging key growth areas of smart cities, smart transportation and intelligent video analytics

Extends existing 5G collaboration, with China Mobile's 5G innovation lab to investigate 5G use cases, future network security and open architecture development

Strategic technology cooperation agreement signing witnessed by Shang Bing, Chairman of China Mobile, and Rajeev Suri, President and CEO of Nokia, ahead of Mobile World Congress 2018

25 February, 2018

Barcelona, Spain - Nokia and China Mobile have signed an agreement under which the companies will jointly investigate how China Mobile can extend its service offerings for vertical markets using the massive connectivity, ultra reliability and ultra-low latency capabilities of 5G. The research will focus on how industries could benefit from the growth of smart cities, smart transportation and intelligent video analytics.

With the deployment of 5G, China Mobile will be able to leverage network slicing to discretely support myriad new services and businesses simultaneously with differing service level requirements. Under the agreement, which extends Nokia and China Mobile's existing 5G collaboration, the companies will jointly research and trial use-cases leveraging Nokia 5G Future X network architecture (https://www.nokia.com/en_int/news/releases/2018/01/29/nokia-implements-future-x-network-architecture-for-5g-to-deliver-breakthrough-network-performance-and-reduce-costs) as well as NB-IoT and MEC. The research, which will take place at China Mobile's 5G joint innovation lab, will aim to better understand:

How industries can be integrated into the smart city ecosystem to take advantage of the massive new connectivity of people and things.

How businesses such as logistics and car rental companies can benefit from the widespread introduction of 5G-connected automated vehicles. Nokia and China Mobile will also expand the existing Car2X trial ecosystem in Wuzhen to advance the use of automated vehicles, as well as technologies that improve vehicle safety.

How to further enhance future network architecture security using intelligent network protection techniques.

How China Mobile can access and benefit from embedded network intelligence and the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) architecture to manage and orchestrate services with network resources, and improve service automation and network performance.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by Shang Bing, Chairman of China Mobile, and Rajeev Suri, President and CEO of Nokia, at a ceremony in Barcelona, ahead of Mobile World Congress 2018.

Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "Together with China Mobile we will leverage 5G to identify the applications that meet future industry needs. At Nokia, we are bringing our Reefchark chipsets, new advanced algorithms from our research teams from Nokia Bell Labs, as well as our Optics, IP and cloud compute technology to boost our end-to-end 5G Future X Network architecture. We are committed to delivering open architecture development to allow operators such as China Mobile to leverage network intelligence."

