The future of mobile computing comes to life with the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Series and the World's First 3GPP 5G CPE

Building on its success in delivering beautifully-designed and powerful high-end mobile devices, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) today unveiled the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Series and the HUAWEI 5G customer-premises equipment (CPE), the world's first commercial terminal device supporting the globally recognized 3GPP telecommunications standard for 5G. With stunning new design updates and outstanding performance advances, Huawei's new devices showcase the power of technology to deliver innovative computing experiences ready for the mobile world.

"At Huawei, we're guided by a vision of an all-connected world, and to achieve that goal, we invest significantly in research and development to understand the ways in which people interact and connect with technology," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei CBG. "We've made it our mission to push the boundaries of what technology and innovation are capable of. With the introduction of the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Series and the world's first 3GPP 5G CPE, we are delivering on the promise to provide breakthrough devices that redefine every part of the mobile computing experience."

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro and HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Series will be available in the spring of 2018 in China, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is an ultra-slim, yet full-featured 13.9-inch notebook with an all-new 3K touch-enabled HUAWEI FullView Display and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i7/i5 processor, a discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 and a long-lasting 57.4Wh (Typical Capacity) battery making it one of the lightest and most powerful notebooks on the market.1 The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro features Dolby Atmos Sound System and custom speakers that deliver breakthrough, immersive audio for sound to flow above and around you, making you feel like you're inside the action.

HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Series

Ergonomically designed with a 2.5D glass screen and 2K HD, ClariVu 5.0-enhanced display, the sleek and powerful 8.4-inch and 10.8-inch tablets feature speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. HUAWEI Histen technology provides immersive 3D audio and fully supports Hi-Res audio for exceptional sound quality. The 10.8-inch HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Pro comes with an ultra-precise HUAWEI M-Pen featuring 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to make note-taking more realistic, easier and effortless.

3GPP Standard 5G CPE

The HUAWEI 5G CPE is the first of its kind supporting the globally recognized 3GPP telecommunications standard for 5G. Available in indoor and outdoor configurations, it provides super-fast download speeds of up to 2Gbps and can operate on both 4G and 5G networks. The HUAWEI 5G CPE adopts Huawei's internally developed Balong 5G01 chipset the world's first commercial chipset supporting the 3GPP standard, compatible with all 5G frequency bands, including sub-6GHz and millimeter wave (MMW).

Pricing and Availability2

Device Specs Price HUAWEI MateBook X Pro i5/8GB/256GB MW150 €1499 i5/8GB/512GB MX150 €1699 i7/16GB/512GB MX150 €1899 HUAWEI MediaPad M5 8.4 inches 4GB+32GB WIFI €349 4GB+64GB WIFI €399 4GB+128GB WIFI €449 4GB+32GB LTE €399 4GB+64GB LTE €449 4GB+128GB LTE €499 HUAWEI MediaPad M5 10.8 inches 4GB+32GB WIFI €399 4GB+64GB WIFI €449 4GB+128GB WIFI €499 4GB+32GB LTE €449 4GB+64GB LTE €499 4GB+128GB LTE €549 HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8 inches 4GB+64GB WIFI €499 4GB+128GB WIFI €549 4GB+64GB LTE €549 4GB+128GB LTE €599

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

1 Discrete graphics applied not to all configuration.

2 Sales tax included. Configurations and final price may vary in different countries

