The global aircraft altimeter and pitot tube market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global aircraft altimeter and pitot tube market by aircraft by type, including narrow-body aircraft and wide-body aircraft. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: development of new-generation aircraft

The commercial aerospace industry is adopting new advanced systems with newer generation aircraft due to the technological advancements and the growing need for reliable and safe systems. The competitors of avionic systems and subsystems are focused on developing advanced instruments that can operate efficiently during harsh operating conditions at 40,000 feet. Constant efforts are being made in implementing new technologies that can make the aircraft safer. Substantial funds are being invested in R&D by aircraft system and instrument vendors, along with the aircraft OEMs, to increase the accuracy of these instruments.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for aerospace componentsresearch, "The newer generation aircraft comes with advanced integrated instruments that are reliable, efficient, and superior in terms of accuracy. Growth in air travel in countries such as China, India, Russia, Indonesia, and the US is expected to double the demand for air travel in the next two decades. The year-over-year increase in the air traffic has significantly multiplied the induction of new aircraft to facilitate the growing demand. As all aircraft are installed with pitot tubes and altimeters, the aircraft altimeters and pitot tubes market will grow parallelly with growing orders for new aircraft. Aircraft OEMs and their suppliers are revamping their production facilities to ensure scheduled deliveries to meet the growing demand."

Market trend: development of laser-based air data system

Evolving technology has led to the measurement of air data by laser technology. It is segmented into two types based on the working principle. The first class of sensors helps in determining the angle of attack, airspeed, and sideslip angle from scattering of air particles around aircraft. This method of estimating airspeed from remote sensing field uses light detection and ranging (LIDAR) system for meteorological measurements. The system detects the Doppler shift in the returned signal from the air flow particles. Therefore, the size-to-noise ratio is a function of particle size and concentration.

Market challenge: photonic-based systems can challenge the existence of pitot probes

The pitot-static tube is a vital component in an aircraft as the air data system depends on it. It is often subjected to icing condition at high altitudes which results in errors in airspeed measurement. The evolving laser-based technologies have compelled many aircraft OEMs and research institutions to work towards replacing pitot tubes with laser-based or photonic-based systems.

