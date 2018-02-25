Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global converged infrastructure market for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

The report is a follow up on Technavio's previous converged infrastructure research. The report provides a detailed understanding of the converged infrastructure market, covering a broad analysis. It comprises of a macro overview of the market, analyzing the top drivers, challenges, and trends. This report presents an insightful glance into the market to help entrepreneurs, researchers, consultants, investors, and business strategists make informed business decisions.

The updated research report on the global converged infrastructure market is classified under Technavio's enterprise application portfolio. The continuous advent of the cloud is enabling unfathomable changes and developments in the enterprise application sector. Some of the trending technologies in this sector include 3D printing services, GIS, cloud GIS, online video platform, and managed services.

Converged infrastructure: an overview of the market

With IT infrastructure becoming one of the essential components of organizations in this data-driven business, the objective to increase flexibility, reduce costs, and improve operational performance surges. Organizations are finding it difficult to manage the large volume of unstructured data and high application usage. Thus, the need arises for organizations to upgrade their existing IT infrastructure and this is where converged infrastructure comes into place, as it can ease the burden of deploying and managing networks, servers, storage, and other applications.

In Technavio's previous report on converged infrastructure, a senior analyst stated, "With an increase in information, driven by mobile content, new applications, and social media, organizations need to maintain a high level, cost-efficient operation system. In respect to that, organizations are expected to increase their spending on software-defined technologies in the coming years to scale up their business."

Topics covered in the previous report include the following:

Key segments

Integrated infrastructure system

Integrated application system

Integrated reference architecture

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Based on its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will reassess the market for new developments in the field of converged infrastructure and provide top insights that will help businesses make informed decisions.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

