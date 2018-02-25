The global hydrolyzed whey protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global hydrolyzed whey protein market by application, including nutraceuticals and food and beverages. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: variety of applications

Hydrolyzed whey protein is being used in various applications such as infant, sport, and adult nutrition due to its favorable properties. Hydrolyzed whey protein is treated with hydrolysis so that it can be easily digested and absorbed. This enables it to be extremely useful in infant nutrition applications. It is also ideal as a sports nutrition product for active consumers wanting to attain the benefits of protein quickly. Hydrolysates can provide the muscle fuel that active consumers need when exercising or competing, helping to support muscle maintenance, performance, and recovery during exercise as well as pre-and post-exercise.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for foodresearch, "Hydrolyzed whey protein is a source of easily absorbed high-quality nutrition, suitable for medical food applications for providing functionality to support retort products. Manufacturers are gaining interest in using hydrolyzed whey protein ingredients in their products due to factors such as the fast absorption rate and medical nutrition products. Also, hydrolyzed whey protein is being used in food and beverage applications through various beverages, yogurts, and snacks."

Market trend: premiumization

The market is experiencing a large demand for premium products. This is mainly due to consumers becoming health-conscious and the necessity to know about their ingredients in the food products that they consume. Consumers have also developed a habit of selecting food and beverage products that contain high-quality ingredients for which they are willing to pay a premium price. This is common among the millennial consumers as they are health-conscious. Such factors are positively affecting the global hydrolyzed whey protein market. Manufacturers are also using hydrolyzed whey protein as an ingredient and add high-quality and premium ingredients to manufacture such products. Based on this, they can fix premium prices.

Market challenge: high prices of hydrolyzed whey protein

Hydrolyzed whey protein costs more than other forms of whey proteins such as isolates and concentrates. The high price of hydrolyzed whey protein is a major challenge for the market growth. This makes it difficult for the manufacturers to use it as an ingredient in their products. Expensive ingredients lead to a rise in the final product price. Therefore, the high price of hydrolyzed whey protein is more likely to have a negative effect on sales.

