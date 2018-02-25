The global logistics robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 28% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180225005144/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global logistics robots market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global logistics robots market by application (indoor and outdoor logistics and factory logistics) and by solution (hardware, services, and software). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: good ROI offered by logistics robots

The demand for logistics robots is expected to see an increase during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the good ROI offered by them when compared with systems such as forklifts that have traditionally been used in manufacturing and non-manufacturing environments.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for roboticsresearch, "Some of the factors that prove to be of advantage for when compared with forklifts and human labor are the drop in the cost of equipment, components such as sensors, and the cost of integration along with the time required for integration. Advanced technologies such as machine learning logic, human-machine collaboration, and environmental analysis technologies are adopted with logistics robots. Also, rising labor cost and stringent government regulations are also contributing to the higher adoption of robotics labor."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: changing global labor force trends

It is expected that by 2050, the working age population will decrease significantly globally. Sectors such as logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and mining, which are already witnessing a scarcity of skilled workers, will suffer a significant impact. This has increased the adoption of robotics to minimize the dependence on manual labor. Another factor that is contributing to the higher adoption of logistics robots is the fact that extended shift times reduces productivity and efficiency of employees along with the possibility of faults due to human error.

Aging population in countries and a high intensity of industrialization and availability of skilled forklift drivers will be scarce during the forecast period. Rising personnel costs and retirement of skilled workers are also contributing towards labor requirements. Such factors are expected to influence third-party logistics providers, hospitals, and players in the healthcare sector to adopt logistics robots

Market challenge: need for technical expertise

The lack of technical expertise among the workforce is a major factor that can affect the global logistics robots market. It is necessary for the logistics robot operators to know the working of robots along with periodic servicing necessities to ensure smooth operations. The lack of knowledge of such technical aspects leads to the lesser adoption of robots among end-users, as they consider the downtime required for maintenance tasks as considerable productivity and financial loss. Players in the market are also increasingly adopting online and offline training and consultation methods to ensure that end-users with low familiarity with technology get the required support.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180225005144/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com