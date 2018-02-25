Technavio market research analysts forecast the global memory modules market to grow at a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global memory modules market into the following technology (non-volatile memory modules and volatile memory modules), application (enterprise storage, consumer electronics, and automotive), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing demand for data centers as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global memory modules market:

Increasing demand for data centers

Data center applications, including data mining, data extracting, and data processing, work on multiple discrete data items, such as quantitative data, in a single operation. To operate complex data, alternative storage devices, modules, or systems are required which can provide high performance. Memory modules such as DRAM and MRAM offer future scalability, higher capacities, and consume low power. It has become an essential requirement for some networking and storage products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forsemiconductor equipment, "The demand for data centers is increasing, especially among CSPs, telecommunication vendors, enterprises, and government agencies. The demand can be attributed to the adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services and big data analytics to meet global operational business needs. Developed countries are witnessing higher investments in data center construction due to the need for modern technological solutions, which is triggering the growth. Manufacturers are expected to adopt a variety of advanced technologies that provide high storage capabilities, cost-effectiveness, and less power consumption."

Data center investments are higher in countries such as the US, the UK, and China compared with other countries. Mega data center projects are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for data centers across the globe is making data center manufacturers invest in new technologies, such as next-generation memory modules. Therefore, the increasing demand for data centers will give a positive outlook for the memory modules market.

Global memory modules market segmentation

Of the two major technologies, the non-volatile memory modules segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 64% of the market. The market share for this technology is expected to increase nearly 5% by 2022. On the other hand, the market share for volatile memory modules is expected to decrease nearly 5% by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global memory modules market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 41%, followed by APAC and EMEA. Globally, memory modules will witness a rapid pace in the coming years, due to growth in IoT, increasing consumer electronics devices in countries such as China, India, and Japan, improving Internet infrastructure, growing smart devices market, and investments in smart cities.

