Medically accurate patient self-measurement of vital signswith LMD's V-Sensor and App assists diagnosis

Leman Micro Devices (LMD), the developer of regulated consumer healthcare products that is backed by major players within the mobile device industry, has announced that its V-Sensor and App integrated with next-generation smartphones will assist diagnosis by physicians and drive growth in remote medical consultation services by enabling patients to self-measure their own vital signs with medical accuracy for online appointments with doctors.

Remote medical consultation services are already showing significant growth around the globe: people in developed countries often cannot find the time to visit doctors during medical centre working hours and appreciate the convenience and reassurance of being able to speak to a doctor 24/7; people in less developed nations can experience extreme difficulties in accessing face-to-face medical services. With over 7 billion mobile devices in use worldwide, mobile phones are now bringing widespread access to remote healthcare services to people no matter where they live.

Doctors conducting appointments remotely have had, until now, to rely on patients' description of their symptoms, plus observation of what they can see using the phone's camera. Now the essential addition of hard diagnostic data can be provided by LMD's V-Sensor and App, which leads the field in smartphone medical devices. Integrated with next-gen smartphones, the V-Sensor and App enables patients to measure their own blood pressure, heart rate, respiration rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2) and body temperature with medical accuracy and share the information from these five vital signs with their doctor during the remote consultation, facilitating diagnosis.

No external devices are needed; the smartphone provides the complete solution when equipped with a V-Sensor. V-Sensor uses the established Riva-Rocci technique to measure blood pressure, but instead of having a cuff on their arm, the user simply presses their index finger against LMD's V-Sensor on the side of the smartphone. The V-Sensor app ensures the correct range of pressures is applied and gives an accurate reading in around 60 seconds, without needing any additional accessories or equipment. A thermopile is also built into the V-Sensor module for non-contact body temperature measurement and other built-in features allow all five vital signs to be measured by the patient in less than 60 seconds, without any extra accessories and all to medical accuracy.

"Smartphones with LMD's V-Sensor and App make valuable additional information which is medically accurate and available to doctors exactly when they need it." says Tom Foley, a leading expert in remote healthcare. "A smartphone with integrated V-Sensor and App also enables patients to check their vital signs regularly with results automatically collected and archived, and these too can be shared during online telehealth consultations, perfect for accurately monitoring ongoing health conditions and for chronic care."

