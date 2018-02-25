Security Solutions Enable Consumers to Connect with Confidence on the Go and at Home

MWC - Today at Mobile World Congress, McAfee announced it is extending its long-standing partnership with Samsung to safeguard consumers from cybersecurity threats on the new Galaxy S9 smartphones, Galaxy Note8, Smart TVs, PCs and notebooks.

As the cyber threat landscape has evolved and grown over the years, consumers have taken notice of new risks. In a recent McAfee survey, 61% of respondents claimed they are more worried about cybersecurity today than they were five years ago, and 73% either own or plan to purchase antivirus software. Unfortunately, only 19% currently own a personal virtual private network (VPN) solution to ensure their data stays secure while using a public or unsecured Wi-Fi connection, which underscores the need for companies to build security in from the start, to help keep consumers stay protected.

Smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note8 will come pre-installed with anti-malware protection powered by McAfee VirusScan and Samsung Secure Wi-Fi service, for which McAfee provides the backend infrastructure. Samsung takes consumer security seriously and among multiple layers of security offered by its defense-grade secured platform, Samsung's Secure Wi-Fi helps ensure sensitive information can be encrypted and protected, which will reduce the security threats associated with using unprotected public and private Wi-Fi spots while on the go.

Last year McAfee announced that the Samsung Galaxy Note8 will come pre-installed with secure Wi-Fi in the U.S. The offering is now being extended across Europe. Current Galaxy Note8 users can update their software through the operating system update to take advantage of new features. Samsung provides 250MB of monthly data volume at no cost, with the option for users to purchase unlimited bandwidth.

Smart TVs

McAfee Security for TV technology now comes pre-installed on Samsung smart TVs in 175 countries worldwide, following the U.S. and South Korea launch last year. McAfee Security for TV scans the apps that run on Samsung smart TVs to identify and remove malware.

PCs and Notebooks

Following last year's announcement, McAfee LiveSafe, which offers cross-device security, has been extended to all 2018 Samsung PCs and notebooks. All Samsung PC users can now enjoy a 60-day free trial and after the trial period, will receive a special offer.

"People are using connected devices in more places than ever and it's never been more important to help safeguard their online lives," said John Giamatteo, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee. "In a time of increased vulnerabilities and threats, we're proud to strengthen our partnership with Samsung, to offer customers utmost peace of mind and confidence whenever and wherever they connect."

