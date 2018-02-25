Mobile First Performance Marketing Company TAB Opens a New Office in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, February 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TABhas started 2018 with exciting news of the opening of its new office in Seoul, South Korea. Sooah Lee has been announced as Senior Account Manager and started the growth of the new office. TAB is already present in Berlin, Santa Monica and India, a move into South Korea was a natural progression as it already has several clients in the region.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/645135/TAB_Logo.jpg )

TAB has big plans to expand the new office and create a new hub for widening operations in Asia. Sooah is proud of making good progress and taking on the responsibility. Being the first employee in a new country is always a challenge but she expects TAB and herself to grow exponentially, and is excited to work with global intelligence. Sooah has already started with the expansion of local business and clientele, additionally in getting general things ready - translations, back and forth emails, and most importantly building a positive relationship with future and current partners.

To make the opening of the new office as smooth as possible, Scott Park, the Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer in TAB's Santa Monica office visited Seoul during one of the coldest weeks in South Korean history. Scott had this to share about the recent expansion - "South Korea has understandable, clear and orderly regulations familiar to the Western world and it was safest to start from there due to cost and productivity." Some of the noticeable things he experienced during his visit were the high usage of mobile phones, some carrying two phones around as well as Apple launching their first store in Seoul.

If you are interested in working with TAB or joining the company you can email korea@tab.companyand the team will be happy to meet you in Seoul.

Vera Belinskaya

vera.belinskaya@tab.company

+49-17684914809