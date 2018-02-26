Bangalore, Feb 25, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Sooktha, a leading provider of next generation wireless access products and solutions, will showcase a wide array of solutions at next week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Sooktha will be demonstrating its 4G LTE, NB-IoT, and 5G solutions.Narrow Band Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and 5G will initially co-exist with 4G LTE to enable a smooth migration. Sooktha has added NB-IoT and 5G capability to its LTE solutions that are proven in both the test and the infrastructure segments. Sooktha's portfolio of 4G LTE, NB-IoT and 5G solutions with patented WiFi mesh connectivity enables coexistence and covers the entire gamut of applications in next generation networks including consumer broadband, Internet of Things, and mission critical applications.Sooktha's end-to-end solution portfolio includes the UE, 4G LTE eNodeB, 5G NR gNodeB, 4G EPC and 5G NGC. These solutions are built completely with homegrown components including the base band processing (PHY) and ensure that Sooktha is ideally poised to offer solutions to multiple segments such as Commercial Network Infrastructure, Private Networks, Railways, Public Safety, Satellite Communications, Defense & Aerospace, and Test & Measurement."The 3GPP 5G specifications allow for a wide range of applications supported by different network and deployment architectures, which is effectively covered by the Sooktha Smart Base Station solutions with their configurability and dynamic management," said Balaji Rangaswamy, CEO."The extension of our proven LTE Advanced Smart Base Station solution to support NB-IoT and 5G, coupled with our UE and Core Network solutions constitutes an end-to-end next generation network, which allows quick adoption and customization of next generation technologies for multiple segments."Sooktha is demonstrating its solutions in Hall 7 Stand 7L81. To schedule a meeting/demonstration please send an e-mail to marketing@sooktha.com.About SookthaSooktha Consulting Pvt. Ltd., an advanced wireless access solutions company, offers solutions and services to enable service providers, OEMs, and ODMs in various segments to deploy innovative wireless access services using cellular and WiFi technologies, and to enable test and measurement equipment manufacturers to develop solutions for adequate testing of these new services. Sooktha is headquartered in Bangalore, India. For more information visit: http://www.sooktha.com.Contact:Srinivasan Radhakrishnan+91 97399 73891srinivasan.radhakrishnan@sooktha.comSource: Sooktha Consulting Pvt. Ltd.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.