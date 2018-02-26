Alma Lasers Inc., the North American Subsidiary of Sisram Medical, Receives New FDA Clearance on its Award Winning Soprano ICE Platform, the Gold Standard in Laser Hair Removal, Signaling a New Era in Aesthetic Technology Advancement

HONG KONG, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Alma Lasers, a subsidiary of Sisram Medical Ltd ("Sisram" or the "Company"; stock code: 1696.HK), the leading global innovator of laser light-based, radiofrequency and ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets and the #1 rated leading provider of energy-based surgical and medical aesthetic solutions in the Peoples Republic of China announced today the launch of the Soprano ICE Platinum. It is the first integrated solution that combines 3 wavelengths into one compact applicator (Trio) for superior clinical outcomes.

The Soprano ICE Platinum is the only platform in the U.S that offers simultaneous emission of three wavelengths, 755, 810, and 1064 to target different tissue depths covering the optimal spectrum.

"FDA clearance of our innovative Trio applicator once again solidifies Alma's position as the technology and market leader in the global aesthetic market. Soprano is the most recognized brand in the world and we once again have changed the paradigm in aesthetic medicine. First the introduction of SHR and now trio clustered diode technology. This speaks for our 'out of the box' innovative products approach," said Mr. Lior Dayan, Sisram Medical's CEO.

With worldwide brand name recognition, the Soprano ICE has been at the forefront of technology advancement having been cited in numerous white papers, peer review articles and other professional studies. The Soprano ICE leads the way as the gold standard in virtually pain free laser hair removal technology and lesions with its proven safety record and ability to treat all skin types including tanned skin. By incorporating multiple laser wavelengths and technologies, Soprano ICE allows practitioners to treat the widest range of patients, hair types and lesions all year round, administer treatments quickly and comfortably and achieve the best possible clinical results.

As one of the top 5 global leaders in the aesthetics industry, Alma Lasers continues to lead the laser hair removal market with continued innovative product development. Laser hair removal treatments continue to soar globally. Transparency Market Research, a global market intelligence company, states that the hair removal market is poised to gain a value of US $1.35 Billion by the end of 2022 globally. In the U.S., according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS), over one million treatments were performed in 2016. Laser hair removal was ranked as the number 3 leading non-surgical treatment in the U.S.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd. (1696.HK), the first Israeli company to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Main Board, is an investment holding company specializing in medical technology for healthcare. Sisram Medical is a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma, the leading health & medical industry group in China.Sisram Medical - Enhancing Quality of Life.

http://www.sisram-medical.com

Contact:

Sivan Raz, Marketing & PR manager,

T: +972-4-6275357 Ext. 330,

C: +972-54-2630020,

sivan.raz@almalasers.co.il

