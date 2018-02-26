

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in five straight trading days, surging more than 160 points or 5.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,290-point plateau and it has another positive lead for Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive thanks to a decline in treasury yields and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, insurance stocks, oil companies and properties.



For the day, the index collected 20.47 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 3,289.02 after trading between 3,258.49 and 3,294.13. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 3.20 points or 0.18 percent to end at 1,775.17.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.14 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China added 0.70 percent, Bank of Communications gained 0.60 percent, China Construction Bank picked up 0.23 percent, PetroChina climbed 0.37 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 1.54 percent, China Life advanced 0.44 percent, Ping An jumped 1.25 percent and China Vanke surged 3.03 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Friday and remained that way after ending the previous session on opposite sides of the unchanged line.



The Dow jumped 347.51 points or 1.39 percent to 25,309.99, the NASDAQ soared 127.31 points or 1.77 percent to 7,337.39 and the S&P 500 added 43.34 points or 1.60 percent to 2,747.30. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 1.4 percent and the S&P gained 0.6 percent.



A continued drop by treasury yields contributed to the rally on Wall Street, with the ten-year yield pulling back further off the four-year closing high set on Wednesday.



The continued rebound by treasuries came as the Federal Reserve issued its monetary policy report to Congress, with the central bank hinting that it still plans three interest rates hikes in 2018.



Crude oil prices continued to rise Friday despite further signs of robust U.S. oil production. Nymex April oil futures rose 78 cents or 1.2 percent to $63.55 a barrel.



