

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) unveiled smartphones Galaxy S9 and S9+. They will be available starting in March 16, 2018 in select markets and will be offered in Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue and a new hue, Lilac Purple.



The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also introduce Fingerprint, giving users the option to use a different fingerprint to access Secure Folder than the one used to unlock the phone.



The SmartThings app will be introduced with the Galaxy S9 and S9+ and will connect to other Samsung and non-Samsung devices.



'With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, we have reimagined the smartphone camera. Not only do the Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot great photos and videos anywhere, it's a smartphone that's designed to help them connect to others and express themselves in a way that's unique and personal to them,' said DJ Koh, president and Head of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.



With the DeX Pad, a new docking system, users can easily connect the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to a larger monitor, keyboard and mouse to expand the mobile experience with enhanced document editing or even full-screen gaming.5Users can also transform the Galaxy S9 and S9+ into a Touch Pad with the DeX Pad.



Samsung lets users create an emoji that looks, sounds and acts like them. AR Emoji uses a data-based machine learning algorithm, which analyzes a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions, like winks and nods, for true personalization.



The company noted that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ take health to the next level with an improved optical sensor built directly into the device, providing richer, more accurate information on users' health status. This sensor allows the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to keep track of users' Heart Load Factor, a new measurement of the real-time demand placed on the heart.



Samsung announced the launch of My BP Lab, a jointly developed smartphone research app to help users monitor their blood pressure and stress levels and obtain personalized insights for improving their daily health.



My BP Lab leverages an optical sensor available on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ to provide users with richer, more accurate information about their health status. This optical sensor is built into the device, and allows blood pressure to be directly measured by the smartphone without any external hardware, the company said.



The company said that My BP Lab will be available to download from the Google Play Store on March 15. The program is available for users in the United States who are eighteen years of age or older.



Samsung also introduced the newest addition to its ISOCELL image sensor family, the 3-stack ISOCELL Fast 2L3. The 1.4-micrometer (?m) 12-megapixel (Mp) image sensor with integrated dynamic random access memory (DRAM) delivers fast data readout speeds to capture both rapid movements in super-slow motion and sharper still photographs with less noise and distortion.



