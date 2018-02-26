Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2018) - War Eagle Mining Company Inc. (TSXV: WAR) ("War Eagle" or the "Company") reports that, pursuant to the terms and conditions of its incentive stock option plan, it has granted, in the aggregate, 2,050,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options, which vest immediately, are exercisable up to May 5, 2021 at a price of $0.17 per share and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. In addition, the Company has cancelled an aggregate of 599,000 stock options previously granted to certain directors and officers of the Company.

