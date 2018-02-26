LG Innotek Introduces the Waterproof UV LED Module

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek today announced that it has supplied the UV LED module for water purifiers to a famous Japanese purifier manufacturer for the past year and achieved the perfect quality of zero defect rate.

The Japanese market is known to have very strict quality standards, but the company has proved its great performance and quality by supplying about 50,000 modules without a single defect.

UV LED is the advanced semiconductor light source that emits ultraviolet light with a short wavelength of 200 to 400 nanometers (nm). It eliminates germs and viruses and chemically reacts with special substances to be used for the surface, water and air purification, healthcare, medical care, biotechnology, and curing and exposure equipment.

The LG Innotek's UV LED module with a waterproof feature emits ultraviolet rays to directly remove 99.9% of various germs and viruses while immersed in the water tank of a water purifier. It is a waterproof product specialized in water purifiers with a water tank and installed in the inner bottom or sides of the water tank.

This product boasts the complete waterproof performance of IPX8 level, which is the highest level among international waterproof standards. It is safe to operate for a long time at a water depth of 1 meter.

LG Innotek's UV LED is also harmless to the human body since it uses only ultraviolet rays for sterilization, not chemicals or heavy metals. Unlike conventional mercury UV lamps, it will not break.

The product is convenient as it allows the user to control sterilizing ultraviolet rays quickly and precisely. A mercury UV lamp requires about two minutes of preheating, whilethe UV LED module does not require preheatingthanks toan advanced semiconductor light source.

LG Innotek proved its the world's best UV LED technology by developing 100mW UV-C LED in November last year, two years earlier than expected by the industry. This product is a powerful UV LED that sterilizes the surface of objects and even flowing water and air.

Furthermore, LG Innotek produced theUV LED module for sterilization of water purifier faucets last April. This product is equipped in the water purifier, 'PuriCare Slim Up-down,' which is a direct-water type water purifier from LG Electronics and is getting a good response.

