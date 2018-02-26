New zeroXess platform delivers solar-powered energy, connectivity and content to off-grid communities globally

Kumbaya, Inc., the company behind the zeroXess platform for off-grid energy, connectivity and content, today officially launched from the floor of Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. Designed to connect the unconnected, zeroXess is an economically priced home energy and communication hub for collecting and distributing power to other devices, equipped with a touch screen to allow users to easily view, monitor and control power, connectivity, lights, communication and the consumption of information.

Kumbaya's mission is to create sustainable solutions that enable the under-served, unconnected people of our world to transform their lives. With this in mind, Kumbaya built zeroXess, a modular solar-powered home energy and communications platform that is affordable, reliable and sustainable, to ensure there is always electricity, light, connectivity and access to the information of the world.

"There is no question that our goal to connect the 'last billion' is a huge undertaking, and some might say it is impossible. But as Nelson Mandela said, 'It always seems impossible, until someone does it,' and Kumbaya is here to finally connect the unconnected," said Kumbaya founder and CEO Mike Freni. "I have built my career legacy over the past 30 years by innovating to overcome big challenges in business, and in founding Kumbaya I have made it my life work to break down barriers and create a lasting positive impact in the most underserved nations of our world."

Kumbaya is a participant of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, and is committed to achieve the number one goal of the United Nations: sustainable development by eliminating poverty through increased access to technology, education and reliable infrastructure.

"The markets alone cannot solve the problems of poverty. Charity and aid are not enough to overcome the challenges faced by over two-thirds of the world's population living unconnected and below the poverty line," added Freni. "As a for-profit social enterprise, Kumbaya has built a sustainable business with a profitable business model to ensure its solutions address the needs of the market to drive real change with lasting impact. Energy powers connectivity, connectivity powers knowledge, and knowledge powers social and economic progress."

Kumbaya's zeroXess platform is a modular solar-powered system to bring energy, connectivity and content to off-grid populations, refugee camps, and areas cut off from the world by natural disasters. The zeroXess solution includes solar-power collection hardware, a single board computer, a platform for managing electricity, connectivity and information, and the Kumbaya Content Library.

zeroXess Hardware for off-grid power and connectivity

A home energy and communications hub for collecting and distributing power to other devices via its six USB ports, zeroXess features a 10" touch screen to allow users to easily view, monitor and control power, connectivity, lights, communication and the consumption of information. The simple single board computer is powered by 120W solar panels with industry-leading efficiency. Device-agnostic connectivity and direct one- and two-way communications leverage 2G/3G, WiFi, Bluetooth, TVWS and Satellite connectivity. The system brings the power of sunlight indoors, powering four LED light fixtures and up to six devices, such as mobile phones, medical devices, refrigerators or sewing machines. The devices' TV and radio capabilities bring local news, information and entertainment to off-grid communities. Built-in sensors detect and warn against hazards like CO/CO2, temperature and humidity. The platform also allows access for non-invasive eHealth monitoring devices and point-of-care decision support.

The Kumbaya Content Library Bringing critical information to the unconnected

A comprehensive education offering for early childhood instruction, literacy programs, health and nutrition information, agriculture data and entrepreneurship training, the constantly evolving content that makes up the Kumbaya Content Library connects children and adults to the information needed to make lasting social and economic progress.

"Kumbaya's zeroXess, with its alternative energy solution, overcomes the time and cost challenges associated with building out the infrastructure off-grid communities need for connectivity, ultimately kick-starting social and economic progress," said Rasha Qamheyeh, Chief Strategy Officer, Kumbaya. "Connectivity is critical for the future of digital health, education and economic progress, and lack of access impairs financial growth when markets cannot develop, trade or become economically relevant to each other. An investment in Kumbaya can ultimately positively impact the lives of millions of people. Our investors are the institutional investors, the private equity, the venture capitalists, the impact investors and the strategics who understand that by building out a healthy company we can sustainably further our reach and set out to connect more people, bringing economic benefit to all."

