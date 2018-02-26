Renovia Inc.: Renovia Announces the Appointment of Jim O'Connor as General Counsel

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2018 / Renovia, a company dedicated to discovering and delivering innovative medical solutions and technology combined with digital health to help individuals suffering from pelvic floor disorders, announced the appointment of Jim O'Connor as its General Counsel reporting to Marc D. Beer, Renovia's Chairman and CEO.

O'Connor brings nearly two decades of legal experience to Renovia, with 12 years in roles of increasing responsibility within global divisions of United Technologies Corp. (UTC), a Fortune 50 company. In his most recent role as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, O'Connor provided advice and counsel to UTC's executive team on complex legal, regulatory and compliance matters in the U.S. and internationally. O'Connor started his legal career as an Associate at Testa, Hurwitz & Thibeault, where his practice focused on securities law, mergers and acquisitions and licensing transactions for private and publicly traded technology companies. O'Connor received his bachelor of arts from Boston College and his Juris Doctor from Cornell Law School in 1999.

"Jim is an accomplished corporate executive with experience ranging from managing a global compliance program to advising the CEO's senior leadership on strategic priorities. Further, he served as Chief of Staff to the CEO of UTC's commercial businesses, with $29B in sales. With his expertise and versatility, Jim will be a tremendous leader at Renovia" stated Beer.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Marc and his world-class team of medical, scientific and commercial executives. The chance to join the Renovia team represents a terrific opportunity to leverage my legal, compliance and business experience to help the company grow and deliver innovative solutions with the potential to improve patients' quality of life." stated O'Connor.

Renovia Inc. discovers and delivers innovative medical solutions and technology combined with digital health to help individuals suffering from pelvic floor disorders. Renovia Inc. is a trademark of Renovia. www.renoviainc.com

SOURCE: Renovia Inc.



