Proven Secure Cellular Telemetry for Challenging Motor Car Endurance Racing

Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity, today announced with Control Ltd, part of the Westbase Group, a leader in cellular networking solutions, a telemetry solution targeting the high performance motor car racing industry which leverages Asavie's on-demand secure IoT connectivity service. The purpose-built solution offers the endurance racing motor car industry resilient race track coverage; over the air updates and car-to-cloud connectivity for monitoring in real-time the vehicle and driver performance. This compelling set of benefits ultimately enables manufacturers to improve their engineering performance leading to better race times.

Control's TLM-PRO Telemetry Modem, overcomes the challenge of providing full circuit coverage to race car manufacturers, something traditional radio-based solutions have struggled with. In conjunction with Asavie PassBridge, the solution offers secure extended track coverage from the edge to cloud. The TLM-Pro Cellular Telemetry Modem is currently used by private and manufacturer teams in championships including FIA WEC, ELMS, Blancpain Endurance Series and VLN.

Nathan Sanders, CTO, Westbase Group and founder of Control speaking about the alliance with Asavie said, "Endurance Racing is a high-performance environment where teams are continually looking for the competitive edge that can make the difference come race time. Our partnership with Asavie provides our customers with an on-demand secure networking solution that helps us deliver that vital technical edge to ensure our customers are able to confidently monitor in real-time all critical aspects of the car's performance without interruption. The solution enables teams to get data from their motorsport logging system such as the Cosworth Intelligent Color Display in real time."

"Our software is constantly evolving based on feedback from testing, racing and working with teams and manufacturers. This software can be delivered over the air ensuring the car's device stays up to date and has the latest features," added Sanders.

Welcoming the announcement, Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie said, "Our partnership with Control Ltd. is a great example of how Asavie's IoT connectivity services provide the secure foundation for the delivery of high-value vertical specific solutions that can monetize the opportunities of the Internet of Things."

"By securely managing network connections from the edge to the Cloud and eliminating the typical delays in network deployment, Control has been able to get their solution to market faster," continued Shaw.

About Asavie

Asavie makes secure connectivity simple for any size of mobility or IoT deployment in a hyper-connected world. The Asavie PassBridge platform powers on-demand services for the secure and intelligent distribution of data to connected devices anywhere. This enables enterprises to harness the power of the internet of things and mobile devices to transform and scale their businesses. Strategic partners include AT&T, Telefonica, Verizon, Vodafone, as well as Arrow, AWS and Dell EMC.

About Control

Control Ltd., is part of the Westbase Group, a leader in the fields of 4G LTE, IoT, fixed wireless, enterprise Wi-Fi and hybrid networking. Control's IoT software development services enable businesses to successfully deliver complex IoT projects to market faster and to budget. Their truly global managed connectivity services provide best-in-class cellular networking capabilities for cost-effective, reliable and secure solutions across all industries. Control's industry experience ensures a customer-focused approach to development and support, to deliver at all stages of the project lifecycle. Control's hero product, the TLM-PRO Telemetry Modem, has been selected by manufacturers for use in the highest level of endurance car racing.

