sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

72,25 Euro		+2,47
+3,54 %
WKN: 857032 ISIN: JP3538800008 Ticker-Symbol: TDK 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
TDK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TDK CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,03
75,25
25.02.
72,55
74,78
23.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TDK CORPORATION
TDK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TDK CORPORATION72,25+3,54 %