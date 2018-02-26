Delivers unparalleled smartphone image and video quality

Improves precision of indoor navigation and autonomous device movements

Enables most realistic Augmented and Virtual Reality application performance

Prevents device vibrations from distorting the motion sensing accuracy

TDK Corporation announces the launch of the InvenSense CORONA premium motion sensor family, featuring the world's first triple interface 6-axis IMU able to support two OIS camera modules simultaneously. The ability to support image stabilization of 2 smartphone camera modules from a single IMU is the most cost-effective way to enable image stabilization concurrently in both dual-rear and rear-front smartphone cameras configuration, while the reduced sensor noise figures and improved temperature stability of the CORONA IMUs, along with the unique ability to synchronize motion samples, improves the image quality substantially.

In addition, the CORONA premium motion sensors are enabling better video stabilization at higher frame rates, while also extending the exposure time during low-light recording, bringing the performance of DLSR cameras to the smartphone market. This is achieved through a combination of superior sensor performance with TDK's advanced video stabilization software, which synchronizes samples with the sensor hub and thereby eliminates critical timing errors. Taken together the CORONA motion sensor capabilities enable professional-grade imaging performance in mainstream smartphones.

Supporting the rapid emergence of indoor navigation for smartphones and autonomous movement for a wide variety of IoT devices is an additional key application for the CORONA premium motion sensor family. The ability to maintain precise orientation greatly benefits from the reduced sensor noise figures and improved temperature stability of the CORONA IMUs, enabling a 2x improvement of heading accuracy.

Continuing TDK's leadership in the nascent Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) markets the CORONA device family includes the only 6-axis IMUs providing the ability to extend the dynamic range and measurement resolution of the sensed motion signals. This capability improves the accuracy of fast motion measurements and the granularity of slow-motion measurements, both of which are critical for the fidelity and user experience of AR/VR applications, especially in combination with lower noise and improved temperature stability.

"Camera performance, AR/VR capabilities and Navigation support remain the key battle grounds for smartphones, with direct impact on the user experience," said Guillaume Girardin, Senior MEMS Analyst, Yole Développement (Yole), part of Yole Group of Companies. "Focusing the performance of its new CORONA premium motion sensors on these critical applications extends TDK leadership in the performance driven smartphone and Consumer Electronics markets."

Complementing the advanced sensor performance of the CORONA premium motion sensors is a breakthrough in operational robustness, which can prevent higher-frequency engine or audio vibrations from distorting the actual device motion measurements. This capability is particularly relevant for concurrent smartphone use cases where audio playback or engine hum may interfere with still or video image stabilization, or in-door navigation.

"InvenSense's new CORONA premium motion sensors are pushing the consumer 6-axis IMU performance envelope in every critical direction," said Amir Panush, InvenSense Vice President and General Manager of the Motion and Pressure Business Unit. "We have created a full range of products addressing the unique feature and performance needs of major smartphone and consumer electronics market segments."

InvenSense, a TDK group company, will be at the upcoming Mobile World Congress, showcasing the CORONA premium motion sensor product line, along with additional innovative sensor solutions in Hall 2, Meeting Space 2C40MR of the Gran Via, February 26 March 1, 2018, Barcelona, Spain. Please visit: www.invensense.com or contact InvenSense Sales at sales@invensense.com for more information.

Glossary

MEMS: Micro Electrical Mechanical Systems

IMU Inertial Measurement Unit

Inertial Measurement Unit OIS: Optical Image Stabilization

S4S: Synchronization for Sensors

6-Axis: 3-Axis Gyroscope 3-Axis Accelerometer

IoT: Internet of Things

Main applications

Premium smartphones

High Performance Virtual Reality Headsets

High Accuracy Robotics

Precision IoT devices

Key features and benefits of the CORONA premium motion sensor product line:

Lowest gyroscope and accelerometer noise, fundamental for OIS image stabilization, AR/VR system accuracy and autonomously moving devices

First motion sensor with 2 auxiliary OIS interfaces, necessary to support image stabilization in 2 camera modules

Best gyroscope temperature stability, critical to maintain precise motion measurement in image stabilization and AR/VR subsystems

Only motion sensor that can synchronize samples to eliminate critical timing errors, essential to enable image stabilization for high-quality, low-light video recordings

Highest motion measurement range and resolution, indispensable for accurate measurement of head/hand movement in gaming and virtual reality applications

Most versatile HW pedometer with hosted algorithm support, which eliminates the tradeoff between application performance and power consumption

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's portfolio includes passive components, such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, ferrites and inductors, high-frequency products, and piezo and protection components, as well as sensors and sensor systems and power supplies. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK's further main product groups include magnetic application products, energy devices, and flash memory application devices. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2017, TDK posted total sales of USD 10.5 billion and employed about 100,000 people worldwide.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense's vision of Sensing Everything targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion and Sound solutions. InvenSense's solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, and microphones with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense's motion tracking, audio and location platforms, and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. In May of 2017, InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to www.invensense.com and http://www.coursaretail.com.

