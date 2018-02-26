D-Link takes to the global stage at Mobile World Congress 2018

Global networking leader will showcase its latest devices and solutions specifically designed to keep people, businesses and cities more connected

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --D-Link, the multinational networking equipment developer, will preview its latest range of devices and services for smart homes, smart cities and smart businesses at Mobile World Congress 2018, Barcelona. This will include a wide range of new switches, cloud-based IT management solutions and upgrades to the company's existing portfolio of devices, all showcased throughout the global event at Hall 5, stand 5H70.

D-Link's range of devices at Mobile World Congress 2018 will include:

1) Mobile Connectivity Gigabit Solutions

A range of new mobile solutions to bring seamless connectivity to consumers, businesses and carriers, including:

Edge as a service

Connected Transportation

Smart Parking

Smart Retail

BLE IoT Solution

Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC)

Connectivity & Surveillance

2) Industrial Gigabit Switches for Smart City, Factory Automation and Industry 4.0 applications

D-Link will unveil its latest, ruggedised, high-performance switches designed specifically to support the swiftly growing demand for smart city applications, industrial automation, and rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 techniques. This will include:

DIS-100G Industrial Gigabit Unmanaged Switch Series: an excellent entry-level Ethernet switch for industrial environments. These unmanaged switches offer plug-and-play installation, ideal for network edge deployment

an excellent entry-level Ethernet switch for industrial environments. These unmanaged switches offer plug-and-play installation, ideal for network edge deployment DIS-300G Industrial Gigabit Managed Switches: for industrial and smart city applications, including remote monitoring of performance, fine-grained configuration of data flows and Quality of Service (QoS) to prioritise vital data

for industrial and smart city applications, including remote monitoring of performance, fine-grained configuration of data flows and Quality of Service (QoS) to prioritise vital data DIS-700G Industrial Layer 2+ Gigabit Managed Switch: equipped with intelligent QoS features including SPQ, WRR and SPQ+ WRR scheduling schemes to support traffic shaping and bandwidth management

3) Nuclias

D-Link's all-new subscription-based, cloud network management solution, enabling managed service providers and business owners to remotely configure and monitor their network infrastructures anywhere, at any time.

The Nuclias app and online portal offer a range of flexible features accessible at the touch of a button. They provide users with complete autonomy to manage wireless access points, capture and analyse insights into every connected device.

4) Software Defined Networking (SDN) Upgrade

D-Link is launching new support for SDN via a free upgrade for D-Link's DGS-3000 (Access layer) and DGS-3630 (Aggregation layer) switches, and all new DXS/DQS-5000 data centre switches, which will offer up to 32 100GbE ports for Top-of-Rack or End-of-Row applications.

The enhanced DGS-3000 and DGS-3630 firmware, which also enables support for OpenFlow 1.3, will be available for testing in Q2 and Q1 respectively. The DXS/DQS-5000 series switches will be available from the end of Q2 2018, supporting OpenFlow 1.3.

5) mydlink Pro Series

Consisting of three new surveillance cameras with premium features, the mydlink Pro Series works in collaboration with the new mydlink app, which was announced at CES in January 2018. All three cameras have full HD 1080p resolution with IVA features, are IP65 weatherproof and feature cloud recording. The new cameras include:

DCS-8650LH Dual Lens 180° Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera

iF Design Award-winning DCS-1820LM 4G LTE Outdoor Camera

DCS-2802KT Wire-Free Outdoor Camera Kit

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses and cities. We aim to connect more homes, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

D-Link and D-Link logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2016. D-Link. All Rights Reserved.