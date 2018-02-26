Polystar Chosen by NOS to Deliver End-to-end Network Monitoring and Enhance Customer Care for Comprehensive, Hybrid Network Spanning Mobile, Fixed and TV Services

STOCKHOLM, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Polystar, a leading supplier of Customer Experience Management, Service Assurance and Network Monitoring solutions for the telecom industry today announced that NOS, a leading multi-service operator in Portugal, has selected its KALIX, OSIX and JUPITER solutions to enable comprehensive network monitoring and real-time analytics. NOS, a multi award-winning company, offers a complete range of services, spanning mobile, fixed and broadband, as well as rich, multi-channel Pay TV and content distribution.

Polystar's solutions were chosen following an intensive selection process. They replace a legacy platform that was unable to provide the end-to-end view of network performance essential to the smooth delivery of the service portfolio offered by NOS. NOS had strict criteria for the replacement solution, which had to be capable of providing real-time, actionable insights and reporting of key performance indicators, such as Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE), for applications including Pay TV, data browsing, peer-to-peer services, voice and messaging.

In particular, the solution had to be able to span all deployed network assets, which currently include GSM, UMTS and LTE mobile networks, circuit and packet switched core, IMS and a diverse value-added service domain. Future migration to Wi-Fi, LTE-A and 5G will also be supported from the common platform. In addition, the data collected will provide a valuable resource for the ambitious 'data lake' programme that is central to plans to capitalise on big data analytics.

"Polystar's flexibility and commitment to adapt to NOS's requirements was key to their selection as a partner", commented Carla Botelho, Director of Network Engineering at NOS. "In addition to the valuable contribution to our strategic goal of enhanced customer satisfaction, we believe that we have secured a future-proof solution that can stay ahead of the continuous technological evolution of our network and services"

Polystar's solutions have also enabled NOS to extend access to valuable business insights and performance indicators to hundreds of users spanning departments such as access, core, network engineering, operations, customer care, as well as business functions.

"A key proposition of the combined KALIX, OSIX and JUPITER solutions is that they democratise insights, allowing more users to benefit from real-time analytics," said Anna Könberg, Business Region Director at Polystar. "NOS will benefit from easy access to valuable data that will help the entire organisation, and we look forward to a long-term partnership."

Polystar's solution provides detailed insight into customer segments, services and customers. As a result of the deployment, NOS anticipates that it will be able to improve customer satisfaction, reduce time to market and churn, and make smarter CAPEX investments.

NOS is the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice and data solutions for all market segments. It is a leader in Pay TV, new generations broad band services and in cinema exhibition and distribution in Portugal. In the business segment, it has positioned itself as a sustainable alternative in the Corporate and Mass Business segments, offering a broad portfolio of products and services with tailor made solutions for each sector and for business of different sizes, complementing its offer with ICT and Cloud Services. NOS is part of the main Portugese stock exchange index (PSI-20), and has more than 4.6 million mobile phone, 1.6 million television, 1.7 million fixed telephone and 1.3 million fixed broad band Internet customers.

Polystar enables Communications Service Providers to achieve excellence in CEM, Big Data Analytics, Service Assurance, Network Monitoring, Service Enablement and High Performance Testing. We help CSPs to simplify their CEM strategies and drive operational efficiency through real-time network analytics. Polystar's real-time Network and Customer Insights uncover a goldmine of data, which yields indispensable analytics to CSPs. Polystar is recognised as one of the fastest-growing companies in Sweden. Since our foundation in Stockholm in 1983, we have experienced continuous and sustainable growth, and evolved to a global presence, serving our customers in over 50 countries.

