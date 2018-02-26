Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite solutions, was selected by Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, to support Gilat's solutions to leading mobile network operators (MNOs) in the United States as they accelerate their expansion of 4G wireless services to underserved areas across North America.

Gilat will leverage Ku-band satellite services from two Intelsat satellites to enable MNOs to execute on their expansion plans and quickly increase network coverage to serve remote areas of the North American market.

"Gilat is the leading LTE satellite backhaul solution provider to MNOs worldwide who require rapid and efficient network expansion," said Ron Levin, Vice President Global Accounts at Gilat. "In our recent projects in North America, we selected Intelsat for its strengths in scalability and reliability, and ability to provide unprecedented reach, availability and consistency of service that network operators require."

"Intelsat's Globalized Network was designed to support the broadening connectivity requirements of MNO customers," said Jean-Philippe Gillet, Intelsat's Vice President and General Manager, Broadband. "Gilat's selection of Intelsat is a testament to our ability to seamlessly integrate with other technologies in a simpler manner as needed to support MNOs as they expand service availability to rural and remote regions, whether those are in mature markets such as the United States or in growing markets in the developing world. We have created a clear roadmap and solid foundation that will enable Intelsat's market leading satellite technology to continue to lead and serve as a backbone to the hybrid networks of the future."

Supporting Resources:

About Intelsat

