Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry leader in solutions for intelligent mobile enterprises, today announced that it will bring its latest IoT and Mobile portfolio for service providers and enterprise customers to Mobile World Congress 2018, held in Barcelona, Spain, February 26 to March 1.

"We are excited about the market opportunities driven by new innovative developments in 5G mobile, VoLTE and IoT," said Ashish Sharma, EVP of IoT and Mobile Solutions at Inseego. "Inseego has a rich history of driving major innovations in the mobile industry with multiple generations of 3GPP technologies. We're eager to showcase the strength and depth of our offerings that are focused on enabling a high-quality experience for our customers."

As an early driver of 5G technology, Inseego is developing a device portfolio that will enable a variety of use cases and business models for wireless service providers. The solution portfolio leverages new LTE-Advanced and LTE-Advanced Pro enabled solutions in the areas of wireless home phone with Voice over LTE (VoLTE), mobile broadband hotspots, residential 4G/5G routers, and industrial IoT modems and gateways. The latest LTE-Advanced and LTE-Advanced Pro solutions have recently been selected by several service provider and enterprise customers in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

Inseego's IoT and Mobile solutions are gaining customer momentum with several new categories of enterprise segments in Europe and Australia, a number of service providers in Canada, APAC and Australia, and new service providers in the US. The driving force behind the new deployments is to enable a diverse set of applications for end customers powered by Inseego solutions. A few examples of new customers are TELUS and Videotron in Canada, General Communications Inc. (GCI) in Alaska, and a large Japanese service provider delivering services in the APAC region.

"Mobile is a very competitive and constantly evolving industry in which you need to offer innovative and effective solutions to remain relevant," said Bertrand Hébert, Vice President, Marketing of Videotron. "Inseego delivers solutions that are forward looking, to not only answer our customers' needs today, but as well as for the foreseeable future."

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime" mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies, including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego' products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

