

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON), a professional services firm, announced Monday its partnership with TBH Consultancy, a Dubai-based Emiratization Advisory firm. The company said the strategic partnership will enable it to better support the UAE's Emiratization agenda.



The company noted that workforce nationalization, known as Emiratization in the UAE, remains a top priority for the UAE Government, and the UAE Vision 2021 aims to increase Emiratization levels in the private sector by tenfold.



The government has made as many as 800,000 private sector jobs as 'Emiratizable', with which local job seekers and employers get huge opportunity.



TBH Consulting is the UAE's first full-fledged Emiratization Advisory business, as well as People and Business Advisory consultancy. The partnership will provide solutions that will help UAE-based firms strengthen their ability to drive business performance through people.



Chris Page, CEO, Talent, Rewards & Performance, Middle East and Africa, said, 'TBH brings deep subject matter expertise, cultural awareness and sensitivity to the challenges of increasing private sector Emiratization. Together with Aon's regional and global expertise in Human Capital related advisory, programs and products, our partnership will provide us with a unique capability to support organizations in delivering innovative, value adding and sustainable solutions, against this critical mandate.'



