Maven Wireless, the game changer in wireless coverage,announced the arrival of the world's first fanless digital DAS remote with 6 cellular bands in one enclosure at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona.

Mobile data traffic continues to grow driven by increased smartphone subscriptions and average data volume per subscription. With 80% of the mobile traffic originating or terminating indoors, the operators are challenged with upgrading their networks with new frequency bands and new technologies such as MIMO, LTE-A and 5G to enable the needed quality of service for the digital society.

The operators face the challenge of selecting indoor coverage solutions that support these upgrades cost-effectively and with a minimum of impact on the operations. Multiple operators can pool their resources using a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) for wireless in-building coverage.

"With the new Maven fanless 6 band Cumulus digital DAS remote in one enclosure, operators, neutral hosts and venue owners can build for the future already today," said Fredrik Ekström, CEO. This high capacity solution offers a cost-effective upgrade path on the road to 5G. "Thanks to smart auto-configuration, commissioning of Maven DAS is done within minutes reducing cost and time to service," said Fredrik Ekström, CEO, Maven Wireless.

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless is a leading innovator in wireless coverage solutions, particularly Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS). Our products enable our customers to maximise the bandwidth and capacity of their wireless infrastructure with excellent RF performance and data throughput. Maven Wireless corporate headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden with a partner network across various regions.

