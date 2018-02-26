NETSCOUT Delivers a Single View Across Virtual, Physical and Hybrid Environments; Powerful Analytics to Ensure Service Delivery and Performance

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of business assurance, a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions, today announced a new multi-year agreement with VodafoneZiggo to support its Network Function Virtualization (NFV) transformation. NETSCOUT will deliver end-to-end visibility and analytics into VodafoneZiggo's converged, hybrid network to ensure the seamless delivery of services.

VodafoneZiggo is a joint venture of Liberty Global, the largest international TV and broadband internet company, and Vodafone Group, one of the world's largest telecommunication companies. VodafoneZiggo provides fixed, mobile, and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses in the Netherlands.

"We chose NETSCOUT after a comprehensive review because its software-based architecture delivers unprecedented flexibility. A single platform with multiple deployment options, NETSCOUT's solution is designed specifically for mixed environments like ours. As VodafoneZiggo heads toward an NFV future, it is critical that our customers continue to enjoy a high-quality, seamless experience with our services. NETSCOUT's real-time network and customer intelligence gives us the granularity required to make it actionable, ensuring an outstanding customer experience as we transform our network infrastructure," said Matthias Sauder, director of mobile networks, VodafoneZiggo.

"The same NFV and virtualization technologies that drive service agility also bring significant challenges to identifying network and service performance. NFV networks do not usually operate in isolation, but rather work alongside existing physical network functions. With 360° visibility across the entire network, VodafoneZiggo can rely on our solution to rapidly pinpoint the exact location of an issue, wherever it occurs. By selecting to partner with NETSCOUT, VodafoneZiggo can move ahead with its NFV transformation with confidence that new and existing services and applications are performing optimally," said Anil Singhal, co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, NETSCOUT.

NETSCOUT's NFV Service Assurance Solution

Designed specifically for service providers seeking to embrace NFV transformation by deploying virtual network functions with little to no disruption to business practices or the customers they serve.

One platform, multiple deployment options: NETSCOUT offers appliances, commercial-off-the-shelf-based software and virtual appliances to cost-effectively monitor critical business services, mobile, fixed-line voice, residential triple-play, satellite, and cable/MSO networks.

Complete network visibility: End-to-end visibility across physical and virtual network environments.

Powerful analytics: A single platform that enables real-time and historical traffic analysis.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) assures digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's performance and security solutions, powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT and @ArborNetworks on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

