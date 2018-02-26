HARMAN Connected Services and ARTIK to offer end-to-end solutions for rapid, secure and large scale deployments

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced its development and go-to-market partnership with Samsung to build and deliver solutions on the Samsung ARTIK Smart IoT platform providing the fastest path to secure and interoperable IoT products and services.

Leveraging an IoT strategy promises a strong return on investments for organizations looking to adopt solutions for cost reduction, improved productivity and business transformation. The combination of HARMAN's gateway solutions, together with Samsung ARTIK secure System-on-Modules (SoMs) and cloud services provides complete, secure, end-to-end solutions for both products and value-added services for a range of vertical markets including manufacturing, healthcare, smart cities, smart homes and smart buildings.

"In the year since Samsung's acquisition of HARMAN, the two companies have continuously worked together to create and implement leading-edge technologies for various industries and customers. The combination of HARMAN's gateway solution expertise and Samsung's ARTIK IoT platform will result in an end-to-end offering for all types of organizations to quickly and securely realize the promises of an IoT deployment the increased ROI through streamlined execution of IoT projects," said Sandeep Kalra, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Transformation Solutions, HARMAN Connected Services.

"The world's largest industries are changing for the better thanks to IoT," said James Stansberry, Senior Vice President and GM, ARTIK IoT, Samsung Electronics. "Moving from proofs-of-concept to successful large-scale implementations with IoT technology is complex, especially when you are dealing with challenges like security and integration. ARTIK IoT and HARMAN can offer a better way for companies across many industries to turn their IoT improvements into reality."

Based on this partnership, Samsung will provide ARTIK-based SoMs and software solutions to run on HARMAN IoT gateways for both enterprise and industrial deployments. Together, integrated ARTIK cloud services and HARMAN business solutions will enable customers to easily connect products together, orchestrate interactions between devices and data sources, manage devices remotely and extend the life of products in the field with over-the-air updates. Customers will have access to transformative business applications so companies can create new digital business models, enter new markets, enhance customer experiences and become more responsive companies.

