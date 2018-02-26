HARMAN intends to integrate PTC Vuforia into its Media Suite platform enabling enterprises to create, publish and consume mixed reality content

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced its intent to extend its IIoT collaboration with PTC, a global provider of technology platforms and solutions, to integrate AR functionality into its HARMAN Media Suite with PTC's Vuforia AR platform.

Already collaborating with PTC and leveraging its ThingWorx Industrial Innovation platform and tools, this integration will truly transform the workplace by adding mixed reality to HARMAN's existing solution, enabling enterprises to create immersive, next-generation content for training, communications and additional field service enablement.

With worldwide spending on augmented reality and virtual reality projected to reach $17.8 billion in 2018, HARMAN and PTC are partnering to lead the way in this innovative era by placing cutting-edge mixed reality technology into the hands of enterprises.

"While most people focus on the splashy consumer-focused applications of AR, its biggest impact in the near term is actually going to be in business, where it can provide the ability to see and understand things in entirely new ways," said Bob O'Donnell, president of TECHnalysis Research. "By seamlessly integrating video and AR content, HARMAN and PTC are providing not only an easier way for companies to leverage existing video resources in this new medium, but an opportunity to create training and learning materials that are more engaging, more exciting and, ultimately, more effective."

HARMAN's Media Suite is a Video Content Management (VCM) solution that enables enterprise recording, webcasting and portal solution to create and deliver higher quality, affordable videos. The new HARMAN Media Suite platform, powered by Vuforia, will offer the following groundbreaking capabilities:

Converting video to virtual reality content users will be able to fully immerse themselves into training and additional communication materials with the help of virtual reality.

users will be able to fully immerse themselves into training and additional communication materials with the help of virtual reality. Annotating interaction beyond video terminals pop-up annotations can be overlaid in combination with AR and VR conversion, providing a richer experience for the user.

pop-up annotations can be overlaid in combination with AR and VR conversion, providing a richer experience for the user. Visualizing through mobile apps and wearables the user can take the content with them, allowing training and communications to go beyond the office.

the user can take the content with them, allowing training and communications to go beyond the office. Creating highly contextual content through voice and chat - voice, text and location overlay mean one unique, cohesive experience.

"Augmented and virtual reality are quickly emerging as mediums to train and collaborate within enterprises," says Sandeep Kalra, SVP and GM of the Digital Transformation Solutions, HARMAN Connected Services. "We're thrilled to be expanding our collaboration with PTC to enhance our Media Suite solution with mixed reality and ultimately transform how people work. At HARMAN, we're committed to bringing the most innovative solutions to market. We're constantly striving to create and deliver these pioneering technologies to our customers, and through this continued integration with PTC solutions, we're able to do just that."

"PTC is excited to expand its relationship with HARMAN with the integration of Vuforia with HARMAN's solutions," says Catherine Kniker, Chief Revenue Officer, ThingWorx, PTC. "HARMAN and PTC are collaborating to build solutions that leverage the PTC ThingWorx Industrial Innovation Platform and tools for the enterprise. With our AR technology suite, we are excited to continue this collaboration with HARMAN to further innovation for the next generation of mixed reality content."

ABOUT VUFORIA

The Vuforia platform is the most widely used software platform for augmented reality applications on handheld and headworn devices. For developers, it delivers a cross platform solution for attaching digital content to physical objects and environments. For consumers and businesses, it provides a communications solution for remote assistance and collaboration. For device makers, it delivers critical technology blocks that provide optimized experiences on rapidly evolving hardware technologies. Originally launched in 2011, Vuforia is supported by a global ecosystem of more than 450,000 developers and partners. Vuforia has enabled more than 50,000 applications for consumer and business use on a range of handheld and headworn devices.

Vuforia is a product of PTC Inc.

The timing of any product release, including any features or functionality, is subject to change at PTC's discretion.

Vuforia.com @Vuforia

ABOUT PTC

PTC has the most robust Internet of Things technology in the world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design. Now our leading IoT and AR platforms and field-proven solutions bring together the physical and digital worlds to reinvent the way you create, operate and service products. With PTC, global manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the IoT today and drive the future of innovation.

Vuforia and ThingWorx are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

2017 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.

Contacts:

HARMAN Connected Services

Mary Maguire, +1 617-877-8580

Director, Public and Analyst Relations

mary.maguire@harman.com