Kandy Enriches Fabl's Brand Storytelling with Embedded Real-Time Communications

Integration delivers unprecedented solution combining immersive engagement and live interaction.

WESTFORD, Massachusetts and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it has integrated its cloud-based Kandy Live Support Wrapper into Fabl's design-driven cloud publishing platform.

"Marketers can now incorporate real-time communications into content-driven campaigns, enhancing engagement and accelerating the buying decision," said Jeff Singman, Kandy's Vice-President, Product. "Unlike outdated tools that frustrate users and slow the buying process, Live Support offers instant voice and video engagement with an expert, allowing them to get the information they need to make a buying decision."

Kandy Live Support enables business websites with immersive, interactive support capabilities that allow companies of any size to provide efficient, productive customer service at the fraction of the cost of a traditional solution. Developers can add the Live Support button wherever it needs to appear on a website by embedding a single line of code.

"Nothing is more powerful as a call to action than click to buy, and combining this capability with a rich, immersive experience that tells a brand's story is a truly powerful solution," added Taj Forer, Fabl CEO. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Kandy to further unlock the value and potential of cloud-based solutions."

Kandy Wrappers are revenue-ready, pre-packaged, fully functional software applications that can be delivered standalone or inserted into a website or application to endow it with embedded real-time communications capabilities. Kandy Wrappers allow Communications Service Providers, Independent Software Vendors or Enterprises to significantly reduce their implementation costs and efforts while accelerating their time to market.

Fabl's platform streamlines content marketing, improving the user experience for marketers and the customers they engage. Fabl's comprehensive offering includes targeting and distribution as a service, A/B testing and persona-based targeting which results in increased conversions.

Visit Ribbon at Mobile World Congress, Hall 2 Booth 2I31 to see a demo of this integration.

About Ribbon Communications Inc.

Ribbon Communications is a company with two decades of leadership in real-time communications. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company delivers intelligent, secure, embedded real-time communications for today's world. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to secure IP and cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. With 64 locations in 27 countries around the globe, Ribbon's innovative, market-leading portfolio empowers service providers and enterprises with rapid service creation in a fully virtualized environment. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) delivers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications capabilities that enables this transformation. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

