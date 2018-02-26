Ribbon Expands Portfolio with New Security Platform Offering

WESTFORD, Massachusetts and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today launched the newest component of its advanced security portfolio, Ribbon Protect. This big data behavioral analytics platform is designed to eliminate blind spots and provide advanced fraud management protection while safeguarding communications service providers' (CSP) and enterprises' real-time communications (RTC) networks and applications from security attacks while delivering unparalleled visibility into network operations.

"Leveraging its knowledge of voice communications, Ribbon has recognized the need for stepped up security within the UC network," said Greg Collins, Founder and Principal Analyst, Exact Ventures. "The growing shift toward Session Initiated Protocol (SIP) and cloud-native architectures has enabled new attacks against real-time communications networks."

The Communications Fraud Control Association's 2017 global fraud survey estimates approximately $29.2 billion in fraud losses annually from communications-related attacks.

Ribbon Protect provides service providers and enterprises with a machine learning, network behavioral analytics solution for their RTC network and fraud management. The platform enables service providers to accurately block toll fraud, Robo Dialers and disseminate security policies across network "enforcers" such as session border controllers (SBC) and firewalls. Additionally, Ribbon Protect provides network operations with a single view of the end to end communications network, a critical factor in stopping RTC attacks, and intelligently pinpoints network operational issues, helping to lower service provider costs and decrease churn by increasing customer satisfaction.

"As the pace of communications accelerates and our modes of communication change, mobile and fixed CSPs and enterprises need a zero-trust security architecture that helps them outsmart bad actors focused on inventing new attacks," said Kevin Riley, Ribbon CTO. "We're launching Ribbon Protect to help our customers reduce their exposure to a wide range of threats including toll fraud, robo-calling and network infiltration via SIP by strengthening their RTC security posture."

A virtualized and centralized solution, Ribbon Protect quickly and easily integrates with existing RTC network investments without requiring hardware or software probes. The Ribbon Protect platform allows customers to view call flows, quality of service metrics and make automated security enforcement decisions based on quantitative RTC network information to any enforcer, anywhere in the network.Using powerful and advanced network behavioral analytics, Ribbon Protect establishes a baseline of voice, video sessions and IP port activity to quickly identify and mitigate deviations from known baselines from threats such as toll fraud, Telephony Denial of Service (T-DOS), robo-calls and other threat vectors.

Visit Ribbon at Mobile World Congress, Hall 2 Booth 2I31 to see a demo of this integration.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications is a company with two decades of leadership in real-time communications. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company delivers intelligent, secure, embedded real-time communications for today's world. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to secure IP and cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. With 64 locations in 27 countries around the globe, Ribbon's innovative, market-leading portfolio empowers service providers and enterprises with rapid service creation in a fully virtualized environment. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) delivers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications capabilities that enables this transformation. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding integration efforts and opportunities, business strategy, strategic position and plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements.Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those contained in the most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by us and our predecessor entity, Sonus Networks, Inc.Our forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

