MediaTek Powers the Future of Mobile with New Helio P60 Chipset, Bringing Big Core Power & AI Experiences to Consumers

First chipset with MediaTek's AI platform supports cutting-edge AI, advanced photography experiences and big core performance in one powerful, energy-efficient package

BARCELONA and HSINCHU, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today unveiled the MediaTek Helio P60 system-on-chip (SoC), the first SoC platform featuring a multi-core AI processing unit (mobile APU) and MediaTek's NeuroPilot AI technology. Its Arm Cortex A73 and A53 processor mix delivers up to a 70 percent CPU performance boost over the Helio P23 and Helio P30, in addition to a 70 percent GPU performance enhancement. Built using new 12nm FinFET technology, MediaTek Helio P60 delivers incredible energy efficiency to extend device battery life.

"Building on our legacy of innovative technology, the new MediaTek Helio P60 changes everything about what consumers can expect in a smartphone," said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communication business unit. "Packing big core power and performance with a processing unit purpose-built for AI applications, the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset brings consumers flagship features like deep-learning facial detection, object and scene identification, fluid gaming experiences, and smarter camera functions. This new chipset gives everyone access to incredible devices without the premium price tag."

The MediaTek Helio P60 features four Arm A73 2.0 GHz processors and four Arm A53 2.0 GHz processors in an octa-core big. LITTLE configuration. The SoC is fabricated on the TSMC 12nm production process and is MediaTek's most power efficient Helio P series SoC yet. Compared to the previous generation Helio P series, Helio P23, the MediaTek Helio P60 is up to 12 percent more efficient overall and up to 25 percent more power efficient in highly demanding games, so consumers can play longer on their device. Managed by MediaTek's CorePilot 4.0 technology, with thermal management, user experience monitoring and Energy Aware Scheduling (EAS), the chipset optimizes processor performance and power conservation for a sustainable user experience even across the most compute-intensive tasks.

MediaTek Helio P60 brings MeidaTek's NeuroPilot AI technology to the heart of your smartphone. Its AI-compute architecture works seamlessly across CPU, GPU and Mobile APU within the SoC to maximize performance and energy efficiency. With double the power efficiency of a GPU solution, MediaTek Helio P60's multi-core APU provides superb power efficiency and class-leading performance of 280GMAC/s.

The MediaTek's NeuroPilot SDK in P60 is compatible with Google Android Neural Networks API (Android NNAPI), and also supports common AI frameworks, including TensorFlow, TF Lite, Caffe, and Caffe2. That makes it easy for developers to quickly bring-to-market innovative AI applications. As a partner of the Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX), MediaTek is working on bringing ONNX support to the chipset in Q2 2018 to provide developers with even more flexibility for designing AI-powered applications.

Compared to the previous Helio P series, MediaTek Helio P60's three image signal processors (ISPs) increase power efficiency by using 18 percent less power for dual-cameras set-ups. By combining the Helio P60's incredible camera technology with its powerful Mobile APU, users can enjoy AI-infused experiences in apps with real-time beautification, novel, real-time overlays, AR/MR acceleration, enhancements to photography, real-time video previews and more.

MediaTek Helio P60 also packs a 4G LTE WorldMode modem, dual 4G VoLTE and TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology to provide consumers with seamless global connectivity. With its finely tuned balance of power and performance, the MediaTek Helio P60 will enable device makers to bring to market smarter, more capable and more reliable mid-range smartphones.

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset will be available globally starting in early Q2 2018. For more details on our newest chipset visit: MediaTek Helio P60

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

