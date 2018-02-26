MediaTek and China Mobile Announce Collaboration to Develop 5G Devices for Pre-Commercial Launch in 2019

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced its joined the "China Mobile 5G Device Forerunner Initiative" at GTI summit 2018. The collaboration of MediaTek and China Mobile will encompass applications for 5G device form factors, technical solutions, testing and verification, and product research and development. The joint effort will accelerate the maturity of 5G chips and end devices for field tests in 2018, preliminary rollout in 2019, and the commercial rollout targeted for 2020.

MediaTek's first-generation 5G baseband solution is based on the 3GPP Rel-15 5G NR standard, supporting New Radio (NR), sub-6GHz band, standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks, high power user equipment (HPUE), and other key 5G technologies. MediaTek's 5G solution also supports Millimeter Wave (mmWave) to meet the demands of local network operators around the globe.

"MediaTek has made considerable progress having invested significant manpower and time in 5G technology and product development," said Kevin Jou, Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of MediaTek. "Joining China Mobile's 5G Device Forerunner Initiative demonstrates that MediaTek is capable of meeting the requirements of one of the world's largest operators. MediaTek products will greatly speed up the maturity and penetration of 5G ecosystems so consumers around the world can enjoy the convenience of 5G as soon as possible."

At MWC 2018, MediaTek is demonstrating the latest advances in 5G research and development, including the sub-6GHz prototype platform, mmWave antenna module, and advanced 5G NR technology. MediaTek's 5G solution is not only suitable for smart phones but also can be used in a variety of device formats such as Internet-of-Things and modem modules. A wide range of applications based on 5G technology will make its way onto the market in a diverse portfolio of products.

For more details, visit MediaTek in Hall 6, Booth #6C30.

About MediaTek



MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.