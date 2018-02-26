SANDPIPER: Multicard Netherlands pilots with Rabobank a consumer PayPerUse platform based on the blockchain technology

- Multicard partners in the development of the PayPerUse platform with Rabobank

- Using the blockchain technology for the innovative payment platform

St. Gallen, Switzerland / Oud-Beijerland, The Netherlands, 26th of February 2018: SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG (BX Berne eXchange, Ticker: SDP, www.sandpiper.ch, Open Market, Frankfurt, ISIN: CH0033050961), with focus on digital payment systems and access control solutions, partners with Rabobank, www.Rabobank.com, via Multicard Netherlands BV, www.multicard.nl, in the development of the PayPerUse platform using the blockchain technology.

Via Multicard's Virtual payment platform for Smart Cities and based on the PayPerUse model with Smartcontracts, consumers can easily manage their personal financial planning and IoT connected devices for Smart Homes using the blockchain technology.

"Smartcontracts could offer substantial benefits to customers and financial firms", Dr. Cornelius Boersch, President of the Board of SANDPIPER, comments.

"Multicard's Virtual payment platform enabled us to successfully test our blockchain based IoT environment that executes automated payments initiated by device usage", Henk Kuipers, Rabobank, comments.

"The shared-ledger approach of blockchain dramatically simplifies back-office processes such as transaction reconciliation and reporting", says Pieter Kooistra, managing director of Multicard Netherlands BV.

About SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG

SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG, www.sandpiper.ch, is a stock-listed holding company with a focus on innovative payment systems, solutions for marketing and customer retention as well as IT-services, access control and security. The company ranks amongst the leading and largest operators of closed- and open-loop proximity payment solutions in field of high schools, events and digital content networks.

SANDPIPER holds a majority stake in the companies Multicard NL B.V., InterCard AG Informationssysteme, Ergonomics AG, IDpendant GmbH as well as PAIR Solutions GmbH.

Contact: email: news@sandpiper.ch; Tel: +41-44-7838030; Fax: +41-44-7838040; Website: www.sandpiper.ch

