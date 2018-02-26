Terveystalo Oyj: INVITATION: Terveystalo Plc Full year 2017 result - Press conference and live webcast for analysts

Terveystalo Plc will publish its Financial statements release 2017 on 28 February 2018 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.





The company will hold a press conference on 28 February, 2018, starting at 12:00 EET, at Terveystalo Piazza, Jaakonkatu 3 (3rd floor), 00100 Helsinki, Finland.





A live webcast and telephone conference in English will begin at 1:30 pm EET. You can follow the webcast at: https://terveystalo.videosync.fi/2018-02-28-result (https://terveystalo.videosync.fi/2018-02-28-result) To ask questions, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using your local number (FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0360, UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104, US: +1 323-794-2558) and the Participant Passcode 092749. If you are calling from another location, please use any of the numbers above.





Presentations will be held by Yrjö Närhinen, Chief Executive Officer and Ilkka Laurila, Chief Financial Officer. In addition to the results, we will discuss the causes and costs of Finnish sickness absences and the role of occupational healthcare in reducing and preventing them.









Further enquiries:





Kati Kaksonen,

Director, Investor Relations & Finance Communications

Tel. +358 (50) 393 1561

kati.kaksonen@terveystalo.com









Terveystalo in brief





Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest healthcare service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. The nationwide network covers 180 locations across Finland, complemented by 24/7 digital services.





In 2017, the Company had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.3 million doctor visits. Nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals work in Terveystalo, about half of whom are private practitioners. www.terveystalo.com

