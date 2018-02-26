INGENICO: Ingenico deploys Google Pay Smart Tap

Press Release Paris, 26 February 2018

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless payment, enrich consumer experience at the point of sale. With the deployment of Google Pay Smart Tap, mobile-connected shoppers can now transfer their loyalty information, coupons and more as they pay with their mobile phone.

Payment is at the heart of the purchasing experience. Google Pay's Smart Tap technology enhances the checkout process and makes it seamless for consumers. All Ingenico terminals natively support NFC wallets, and by simply holding their phones to NFC POS terminals, consumers can transmit loyalty cards, gift cards and offers - with Google Pay.

This solution will increase the use of loyalty programmes during the payment process, building on Ingenico's expertise in securing payment data and integrating loyalty operations into regular payment transactions. It will also increase brand loyalty and ease the opt-in process for consumers by limiting the opt-in information required via tap to enrol.



'We are pleased to enhance consumer experience at the point of sale with Google Pay Smart Tap. We are convinced of its relevance for merchants as it reduces the complexity of managing loyalty programmes. This illustrates our commitment to providing ever more value for merchants. We are excited to start integrating Google Pay Smart Tap in the UK, as a first step in an international deployment.' Michel Léger, EVP Innovation, Ingenico Group.

'We're excited to work with Ingenico to enable brick and mortar merchants of all sizes to make payment smarter and more seamless for their mobile-connected customers.' Pali Bhat, VP of Product Management at Google, Payments.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

