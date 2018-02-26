Nina Korfu-Pedersen and Masih Yazdi appointed members of SEB Group Executive Committee

Jan Erik Back, Group CFO since 2008, has decided to leave SEB to take on a new position as CFO with an international financial institution outside Europe.

"I would like to thank Jan Erik Back for his great work for SEB over the past ten years. He leaves a stable and well-functioning team and is a much liked colleague and manager. Jan Erik will leave as of August 2018 and will thus remain in SEB over the half year results", says President and CEO Johan Torgeby.

Johan Torgeby continues:

"We really have excellent people in SEB. I am glad to announce the following appointments and changes which will secure a smooth transition and continue the speeding up of the transformation of the bank."

Nina Korfu-Pedersen will remain in her role as Head of Group Finance and is appointed member of the Group Executive Committee. Nina joined SEB in 2010 as head of Financial Services within Group Finance. She holds a master degree in business and economics from BI Norwegian Business School and a master degree in international business and politics from the University of Reading. She has a background as a management consultant with PA Consulting and as head of Group control & strategy at If P&C Insurance.

Masih Yazdi, currently Head of Group Financial Management, is appointed Finance Director and member of the Group Executive Committee. Masih joined SEB in 2013 and holds a master degree in business administration from Stockholm University. Prior to taking on his present position he was a highly ranked equity research analyst. He has also worked as a risk analyst at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Head of IR, Head of Treasury and Head of M&A Strategy will report to Masih.

In addition to his role as Head of Business Support, Martin Johansson, who has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since 2009, will also be named Chief of Staff. In his broader role as Head of Business Support & Chief of Staff, heads of Group functions such as Procurement, Real Estate and Transformation Office will now report to Martin.

"I look forward to working more closely with both Masih and Nina and would like to warmly welcome them to the SEB Group Executive Committee. The appointments are effective as of 1 May 2018" says Johan Togeby.





For further information, please contact

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communications,

+46-70-550 3500 viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@seb.se (mailto:viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@seb.se)

Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations,

+46-73-521 02 66 jonas.soderberg@seb.se (mailto:jonas.soderberg@seb.se)

This information is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.00 CET on 26 February 2018.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2017, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,560 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,830 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at www.sebgroup.com (http://www.sebgroup.com)





Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/1208/R/2171458/836737.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SEB via Globenewswire

