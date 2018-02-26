Building robust security into products during chip manufacturing

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announces that they have entered into an agreement with ALi Corporation, a leading innovator and developer of set-top box -SoCs (system on chip), to use Inside Secure's leading Secure Provisioning Solution to build robust security into its products during the chip manufacturing process.

Secure provisioning is recognized as a crucial foundational security building block across diverse markets including automotive, entertainment, IoT, mobile, and TV. Securing devices or end products can be worthless if their identities and cryptographic keys have been compromised during manufacturing. With Inside Secure's Secure Provisioning Solution, customers such as ALi Corporation can provide this protection without the need to create a new infrastructure for provisioning, saving time and cost.

Widely-publicized attacks have targeted provisioning because they can affect large numbers of devices and are hard to detect. Chipmakers and device manufacturers see the potential for new revenue sources by offering secure provisioning to their customers, leveraging technology solutions that are both more robust and more cost-effective than the traditional dedicated secure manufacturing locations.

Inside Secure is a recognized leader in provisioning services and secure silicon IP. The company's Secure Provisioning Solution offers secure provisioning in a variety of formats, including product/appliance, hosted service, and hybrid models, allowing customers to trade off upfront costs versus recurring costs. The solution allows deployment at all stages of a device lifecycle, including chip manufacturing, device manufacturing and in the field, leveraging Inside Secure's Root-of-Trust Engine to protect the device identity and secure its authentication operations.

Inside Secure's Secure Provisioning Solution is widely deployed and has a longstanding record of high-availability and little impact on manufacturing and operational efficiency. This certified solution is widely deployed globally, successfully used by tens of chipmakers and in hundreds of millions of chips.

"We have been working with Inside Secure on many successful projects for very important customers," said Daniel Huang, chief executive officer of ALi Corporation. "And more importantly, we work with Inside Secure on provisioning because it allows us to provide a very strong level of security to our customers."

We are pleased to work with ALi for their secure provisioning," said Simon Blake-Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. "This reinforces our position as a leader in this important area. Our Secure Provisioning Solution can protect products from the chip to the final product. Together with Inside Secure's Root-of-Trust Engine, we deliver to the market an end-to-end solution to provision and secure electronic devices, and are able to provide customers robust security for all of their needs."

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

About ALi Corporation

ALi Corporation is a leading innovator and developer in the set-top box (STB) system-on-chip (SoC) market. By fully leveraging its core expertise in the set-top box industry, ALi solutions are recognized for their high levels of integration, superior performance and reliability, premier customer-oriented service and compelling cost structure. Hundreds of worldwide PayTV operators have deployed its solutions globally. ALi Corporation was founded in 1987 with headquarter in Taipei, Taiwan, R&D centers and sales offices in Hsinchu, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Geneva, Seoul and Noida, technical support teams throughout Asia.

