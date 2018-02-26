Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA) (Paris:ERF), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, and a key player in the European clinical diagnostics market, announces the acquisition of NMDL-LCPL, a specialized medical testing business providing molecular diagnostics and pathology laboratory services. NMDL-LCPL is comprised of the Nederlands Moleculair Diagnostisch Laboratorium ("NMDL") and the Leids Cytologisch Pathologisch Laboratorium ("LCPL").

NMDL-LCPL, with a particular strong presence in the Southwestern part of the Netherlands, serves over 2,000 General Practitioners as well as hospitals, independent treatment centers and other laboratories. Through NMDL it offers molecular diagnostics services, including molecular virology and bacteriology testing. LCPL is the largest pathology laboratory for General Practitioners in the Netherlands and offers advanced pathology services, including cervical cytology and molecular biological tests. NMDL-LCPL's comprehensive service offering helps its clients to provide effective and quick diagnosis for their patients, playing a crucial role in the early detection of pathological and microbiological disorders.

In 2016, NMDL was proud to be selected as one of the parties to execute the bevolkingsonderzoek (BVO) for the Dutch national cervical cancer screening program. Under this program, NMDL is now routinely performing high-volume molecular diagnostic HPV testing, with a portion of the samples requiring follow-up pathology screening to be performed by LCPL.

The acquisition provides Eurofins a first entry platform for further growth into the clinical diagnostics market in the Netherlands. Together with the recent acquisition of Labo Van Poucke, this transaction significantly expands Eurofins' portfolio of services offering in clinical diagnostics testing to the benefit of practitioners and patients in the Benelux.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We are extremely pleased to welcome NMDL-LCPL, a key player in specialized medical testing, to Eurofins' family of businesses. This acquisition provides Eurofins with a valuable entry into the Dutch clinical diagnostics market; in return NMDL-LCPL will gain access to the full range of services and capabilities of the Eurofins Group. We look forward to further leveraging our newly-acquired clinical diagnostics platforms in the Benelux region to the benefit of medical practitioners and their patients".

