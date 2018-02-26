

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its most major opponents in late Asian deals on Monday.



The greenback dropped to 1.2332 against the euro and 0.9330 against the franc, from its early session's highs of 1.2280 and 0.9374, respectively.



The greenback hit a weekly low of 1.4027 against the pound and a 5-day low of 0.7881 against the aussie, off its early highs of 1.3962 and 0.7829, respectively.



The greenback weakened to 1.2615 against the loonie and 0.7338 against the kiwi, from its previous highs of 1.2661 and 0.7277, respectively.



If the greenback falls further, it may find support around 1.25 against the euro, 0.92 against the franc, 1.43 against the pound, 0.81 against the aussie, 1.24 against the loonie and 0.74 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX