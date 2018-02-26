First TD-LTE deployment in nation provides faster Internet speeds for residents and businesses

Mobile World Congress Telrad Networks (TASE:TLRD), a global provider of TD-LTE broadband solutions, today announced that AzQTel has selected Telrad's fixed LTE solutions for its broadband Internet business in Azerbaijan, operating under the "SAZZ" brand name. As part of its commitment to keep pace with market demand, SAZZ is upgrading its entire Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) network to LTE in order to deliver higher, more reliable speeds.

SAZZ is replacing its existing WiMAX infrastructure with Telrad's LTE equipment, operating in 142 MHz of spectrum in the B42 and B43 bands (3.5 and 3.6 GHz). The project has commenced in the capital city, Baku, and will expand to other areas subsequently.

"We're proud to have just launched our Telrad-powered network," commented Jayhun Mollazade, CEO of AzQTel. "Our initial LTE trial included three vendors. Telrad Networks showed superior quality and consistent service, with sophisticated algorithms that strengthen signal propagation. Quality is our priority and we are receiving the best from Telrad, not to mention outstanding support and service. This is the first LTE system of its kind and the largest fixed Internet service provider network in our nation."

Telrad technology enables SAZZ to quickly roll out a reliable, cost-effective Internet service. The BreezeCOMPACT base-station offers differentiating features which influenced them choosing the standards-based LTE solution, including its affordable and scalable EPC, low population density configurations, and the dual-carrier/dual-sector feature which doubles capacity.

Chris Daniels, President of Telrad's Broadband Wireless Division commented, "We are proud to have been selected by AzQTel. Our robust, cost-effective broadband LTE solutions, together with our unmatched experience, make Telrad the smart choice for operators. We have a portfolio of purpose-built equipment that offers our customers a distinctive value proposition at a competitive price."

Orit Ginzburg, VP of Sales EMEA, added, "We're excited by our recent outstanding market growth in the Eastern Europe and CIS region. More and more operators are realizing how Telrad can play a key role in the success of their networks, with expanded capacity and increased coverage."

SAZZ

SAZZ is a broadband brand operating under the company AzQTel, an Azerbaijan-based ISP company founded in 2005. SAZZ has been providing reliable, wireless, high-speed broadband Internet since October 2010. Our goal is to expand Internet access to every citizen. SAZZ coverage areas currently include most of the capital city of Baku, most of the villages of the Absheron Peninsula and span across many regions of the country. (www.sazz.az)

Telrad Networks

Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, boasting over 300 4G deployments in over 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution of next-generation TD-LTE solutions in the sub-6 GHz market. The company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating connectivity needs of millions of end-users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (www.telrad.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180225005016/en/

Contacts:

Telrad Networks

Dori Erann, +1-561-320-1880

marketing@telrad.com