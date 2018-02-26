Parallel Wireless and Telefónica Complete a Successful Technology Pilot in Remote LatAm Communities

Programmable Open RAN innovative solution is set to enable digital inclusion and next-generation networks

NASHUA, New Hampshire, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., a leader in connecting things and people at home, work, play and in emergencies with end-to-end 2G, 3G, and 4G Open RAN solutions by making deployments as easy and as cost-effective as Wi-Fi, and Telefónica, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, today announced that they successfully completed a technology pilot based on Parallel Wireless programmable and Open RAN to connect remote communities in LatAm with mobile broadband as part of Telefónica's initiative "Internet Para Todos".

The multiple locations in the region benefited from 3G and 4G wireless connectivity based on General Purpose Processing platforms. Two different solutions provided by Parallel Wireless were deployed:

Converged Wireless System (CWS) is a base station built with Commodity off the Shelf (COTS) components that integrates 3G and 4G access in the same form factor.

HetNet Gateway (HNG) is a carrier-grade software platform that enables an Open RAN architecture by using standard-based and open interfaces between network components to simplify network management and integration of new RAN products into the core of the network.

The settlements used the full SDR capability of the Parallel Wireless Open RAN technology to provide data and voice services over both 3G and 4G technology to thousands of clients. The pilot has validated the maturity of these technologies to provide a cost-effective connectivity in low density areas, getting a voice growth of 12% per month and Circuit Switch Fall Back (CSFB) success call rate of 99%. 3G/4G traffic benefited from the technology's intelligent packet processing to deliver over 10GB per settlement of daily 3G and 4G data traffic. Each cell availability stood at 99% with Parallel Wireless HNG delivering 100% intra frequency mobility success rate that ensured the highest Quality of Experience for end users.

Supporting quotes

Patrick Lopez, VP networks Innovation at Telefonica said, "This successful pilot is a proof of our commitment to simplify and reduce the costs of our radio networks using innovative solutions. 'Internet Para Todos' is a project aimed at connecting more than 100 million people in LatAm. An open and programmable RAN is an important part of the solution."

Steve Papa, founder and CEO of Parallel Wireless said, "As a global leader in integrated telecommunications, Telefonica is setting the standard for connecting the worldwide population. We are proud of our role in enabling open ecosystem to foster social innovation, rural wireless connectivity, and new wireless services like connected farming, connected transportation, connected education and health and much more. Parallel Wireless simplified, programmable and virtualized all IP network architecture enables global MNOs to reduce costs, speed time-to-market, and sustain profitable growth. Our innovation support 2G, 3G and LTE services that enable the highest quality of experience and best KPI for MNOs and end users alike as we showcased in this pilot program with Telefonica."

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests. Telefónica is a 100% listed company, with more than 1.5 million direct shareholders. Its share capital currently comprises 5,192,131,686 ordinary shares traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires. www.telefonica.com

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless is on a mission to connect the 4 billion unconnected people by reimagining the networks. The reimagined cellular architecture enables operators to connect things and people at home, work, play and in emergencies by deploying any G cellular networks as easily and as cost-effectively as enterprise Wi-Fi whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, Smart Cities, or dense urban. The company is in production on six continents and engaged with many leading operators worldwide. Parallel Wireless' innovation and excellence in multi-technology open virtualized solutions has been recognized with 34 industry awards. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

